Apple just made it easy for iPhone X buyers to check in-store availability online

In something of a throwback to early iPhone launches, many Apple retail stores across the world are still seeing absolutely massive lines as eager customers are queuing up in the hopes that they can get their hands on Apple’s next-gen iPhone X. As a quick example, I strolled by two Apple stores in Chicago today and both still had throngs of people lined up down the block well into the afternoon.

Now if you’re not already in line but are perhaps interested in making a trek out to a nearby Apple store, you might want to consult Apple’s iPhone X webpage first. Originally spotted by MacRumors, Apple earlier today added a “check availability” option which lets interested buyers see if their desired model is currently available for purchase. With iPhone X supply said to be extremely small this year, the aforementioned tool could very well save you from making a trip for nothing.

To get started, simply go to Apple’s iPhone X page over here, select your carrier of choice, the color you want, and last but not least, the storage capacity you’re looking for. Following that, you’ll notice a “check availability” option below the estimated shipping time. Once you click on that, you can enter in your zip code and you’ll soon see if your desired model is available at any nearby Apple retail stores.

Playing around with different configurations, it appears that the iPhone X is already sold it in most major U.S. cities. Still, with available supply being fluid — even throughout the day — it’s probably a smart bet to check in with the tool a few times a day if you want the iPhone X as soon as possible but want to avoid making an unnecessary trip.