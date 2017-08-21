We’re kicking off the new week with a roundup you won’t want to miss of the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. There’s something for everyone today, but all the apps have one thing in common: They could go back to being paid apps at any point in time, so download them for free while you still can.

Gestures Launcher

Gestures Launcher – Use your iPhone faster than ever! + Gestures Launcher is an App launcher, that works with gestures

+ Pick an action (e.g. calling someone) and append an individual gesture to it

+ Drawing gestures will immediately perform the desired action

+ Gestures Launcher will help you accomplish more in your daily routine! TOP FEATURES + Pick from a wide range of already integrated actions like FaceTime, Message, Mail or WhatsApp!

+ Create your own custom launchers with the App URL Schemes of your favorite apps!

+ Gestures Launcher supports multi stroke gestures for a wide variety of possible gestures!

+ Put Gestures Launcher into your iPhone dock for the best user experience! SOME USE CASES FOR GESTURES LAUNCHER + Call someone via Phone, FaceTime Video or FaceTime Audio: No need to search for persons in your long favorites list anymore!

+ Send someone a message via Mail or Messages!

+ Compose new mails with a defined receiver: Useful, if you have to send mails to a particular person on a regular basis!

+ Chatting with a friend regularly on WhatsApp and have plenty of other chats opened? Add a gesture that will automatically take you to that person’s WhatsApp chat!

+ You are lost somewhere? Add a gesture to find the fastest route back to your home depending on your current location!

+ Open your favorite websites with a gesture!

+ Need a caffeine shot? Add a gesture to automatically open Apple or Google Maps to show the nearest coffee shops

+ Add any other custom actions from your apps, that support App URL Schemes to flawlessy integrate Gestures Launcher into your daily routine! WHY IS IT BETTER THAN OTHER LAUNCHERS? – Other apps allow you to create shortcut icons on your screen

– If you have plenty of shortcut icons, you will have to search for the right one, each time you want to launch an action

– This will take a significant amount of your time

+ With Gestures Launcher you don’t have to search for the shortcuts!

+ All shortcuts are already in your head!

+ Just open the app and draw your gestures! Easy as that!

Universal Image Search Pro

byاليتيم – May 9, 2016 ——————————————————————————————- Key feature of App:-

* Image from many website to in a single APP

* Search results from Google

* Search results from Bing

* Search results from Flickr

* Search results from Duckduckgo.com

** App show top results from search engine and show it within the app

* Save image to phone

* Easy to switch between search results

* Clear view of image , no text or other media

——————————————————————————————- Advantage of this App:-

* Save a lot of time of User to Search Image on Internet

* Get the best results from different search engine and image sharing website

* Very less in size .so take less memory .

* User friendly Design

* Just Single Click to Switch Different Website Results .

* Write once in Search Text box , Universal Image Search will search for all Six Image Sharing Website .

* Very Easy way to Search Image Online

Checkbook HD – Personal Finance

Checkbook HD offers you a quick and simple way of managing your personal finances. Luxurious iPad-oriented design (check the screenshots). Easy sync and iPad/iPhone versions combined in one app! Buy now ►► “In a nutshell, I can’t really find what’s missing from it.” AppAdvice

“Essential ledger and budgeting app for iOS.” AppCraver Manage all your accounts with Checkbook HD and stay always aware of how much money is left on each of your accounts, and how it happened. Add entries that change balances on your accounts manually, or import your banking records by using your bank’s OFX file. You can also schedule recurring transactions, sync your data between several devices, schedule delayed transactions and clear them later on (reconcile). To visualize the activity of your accounts, use colorful charts. Checkbook HD features: ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT

– Unlimited number of accounts (checking, savings, credit card, etc.)

– Running balance column

– Accounts reconciliation (balance and cleared balance)

– Support of multiple currencies

– Restoration of previously deleted accounts (if needed) TRANSACTIONS (green sticky note)

– Income, Expenses, Transfers between accounts

– Categories and subcategories

– Automatic categorization based on previous transactions

– Additional fields for organizing your records including description, payee, check #, etc. RECURRING TRANSACTIONS (blue sticky note)

– Automatic repeating transactions scheduled as “cleared” or “not cleared”

– Regulated custom frequency (daily, weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and any other frequency customization). REPORTS (yellow and red sticky notes)

– Pie chart and bar chart reports showing the structure of your income and expenses

– Filter by categories and subcategories, accounts and payees DATA AND SYNC

– Import of your banking records using your bank’s OFX file

– Quick manual entry

– PIN-protected data

– Backup

– Export of your data in CSV format

– iCloud storing of your data and providing it on all your devices – iPhone, iPad, Mac (This feature can be turned on after the installation. All the updates occur automatically.)

– Bluetooth sync DESIGN

– Great special iPad/iPhone oriented interface design (luxurious library room)

– Retina display support

Wirly

Wirly rolls and spins through mazes as she slips past color-locked gates, breaks bricks, and collects coins in her quest to find her lost buddies. With many mazes to conquer, race through twists and turns, overcome obstacles, and solve puzzles. Playable on both iOS and tvOS, this game engages with rich colors, responsive controls, and novel problem solving. See how quickly—or cleverly—you can guide Wirly to find friends and fortune as you unlock the spinning, shifting mazes that wait for her. NOTE: As with all videogames, the use of older devices may result in slower performance. But just wait till you play it with an iPhone 6 or higher, or the new Apple TV! Features: • Learn to play by playing

• 20 unique mazes (so far) that gradually increase in difficulty

• Quick finger-tap controls for iOS; accelerometer controls for Apple TV

• Family-friendly fun that will challenge players of all ages

• Weird new characters and an original soundtrack with nine new songs This app was made with love, sweat, and tears in Portland, Oregon by Night & Day Studios.

Tungoo

Welcome to the exciting new world of Tungoo! Get ready for a truly unique mobile gaming experience. Tungoo’s world is a seamless vertical adventure starting from the ground and ending at the edge of space. Eat bubbles to fill up with gas and boost your way up to save Tungoo’s friends from their alien abductors. Navigate through Tungoo’s world with tilt controls and a multi-touch layout that will keep you honed in on the action. Enjoy lip-smacking good collectibles, high flying boosts, bubble bursting excitement, in-game cash reward challenges, awesome wearable gear with stat improvements, and much more! Explore the world of Tungoo and rise to the occasion to rescue his friends. Features

– Unlock over 100 pieces of gear to improve your stats and your look

– Over 190 challenges to complete with in-game rewards

– Sell what you collect for in-game BugBucks

– Take a chance on re-rolling gear for better stats!

– Track your stats with the personal stat tracker system

– Back up to iCloud and play on another device!

– In-App purchases that will get you ahead in the game

GoodCounter

GoodCounter is a simple, but beautiful tally counter. It offers innovative features that are not shared by other counters! TOP FEATURES + Count without looking at your iPhone with the innovative Fullscreen Mode

+ Get haptic feedback: your iPhone vibrates and/or plays a sound, when a button is pressed (changable in the iPhone settings app)

+ Use swipe gestures to easily navigate through the most important actions

+ Add the GoodCounter widget to the today view in order to quickly access your most used counters (up to two counters can be added to the today view)

+ GoodCounter also runs on your Apple Watch! Use it to control your counters from your wrist!

+ Add as many counters as you want to count anything you want! SOME USE CASES FOR GOODCOUNTER + Count the sets you perform during sports – great for bodybuilders or athletes! Espacially if you use GoodCounter with an Apple Watch!

+ Count the hours you’ve studied so far for a school or college exam

+ Count your daily intake of cups of water or meals

+ Count the points for different teams at personal sport events

+ Count your daily achieved goals

Schulte Table

Schulte table is a great app to improve your peripheral vision and speed reading.

This application has a long list of features such as in-depth customization, detailed statistics of the results and online leaderboards. Health benefits :

• speed up of the development of mental perception

• visual directional speed search movement.

• improve attention

• stability of vision

• discernment

• directed search capabilities The longer the practice, the shorter time needed to read the whole table. With in-depth practice, even the beginners can expand and accelerate reading and recognizing capability by vertical and horizontal expansion of vision. Ultimately these tables can be used to increase fast reading and attention. Each table is sorted by character or numeric order. How long should be needed to find all the characters or numbers in order?

The shorter the better. On average, a second per cell is excellent, i.e. 9 second for 9 cells, 25 second for 25 cells.

Cleaner Pro

* Over 2,000,000 people love Cleaner Pro :) * Easily Remove Duplicate Contacts! * MAIN FEATURES

○ Find & Merge duplicate contacts!

○ Remove contacts without name or phone number

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly find the contacts you need Your contacts are the most important data in your phone which easily becomes messy if not consistently updated.

Cleaner Pro easily helps you detect and merge duplicate contacts. SIMPLY MERGE DUPLICATE CONTACTS

○ Find & Merge duplicate contacts!

○ Find & merge contacts with similar names.

○ Find & Merge contacts with duplicate phone or email. CLEANUP

○ Remove contacts without name

○ Remove contacts without phone & email BACKUP

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly export your backups to Dropbox, Google Drive, Email

○ Move contacts between accounts (Exchange, iCloud, Local Address Book) SMART FILTERS

○ Quickly find the contacts you need

○ Filter contacts by Company & Job title

○ Filter contacts by upcoming birthday & creation date AVAILABLE IN 15 DIFFERENT LANGUAGES

English, Español, Français, Italiano, Deutsch, Português (Br.), 中文 (Simplified), 中文 (Traditional), 日本語, 한국어, Nederlands, Русский, Türkçe, العربية, עברית

Tesla Wars – II

Protect the planet with the help of Tesla Tower. Construct guns, open unique special attacks, improve the tower and you will create a real electric monster, which sweeps everything on its path. Do not let the small black little men enslave the Universe. “Tesla Wars II” is a sequel to the unique game “Tesla Wars”, which has more than 3,500,000 players worldwide. In the new version, you will be surprised with a large number of levels and various special attacks. Now you can install various turrets as well as fight against spiteful bosses. Features: ∙ 80 unique levels and 3 difficulties that will reveal 240 exciting levels in total

∙ The new play mode “Survival”

∙ Compete with your Facebook friends

∙ 6 types of auxiliary turrets, which can be improved by adding unique features to them.

∙ 13 special attacks, including nuclear bomb, each of which can be improved as much as you wish

∙ Now you can kill more bad guys with 3D Touch Please note that this application contains links to social networks as well as in-game purchases for real money. You can always turn off the built in purchases in your device’s settings.

Peekaboo Forest

Explore beautiful forest scenes looking for signs of life. If you see something moving, tap on it to find out who it is! This fun, interactive, and educational game includes Charley Harper’s distinctive drawing style and was inspired by his love of nature and symmetry. With this universal version, the beloved Peekaboo series comes to the iPad too. Play it in English or Spanish. *MSNBC.com: It’s a great way to teach toddlers the words for different creatures and the sounds they make. *Coolhunting.com: Constructed around the passing of seasons, the narrative features animals emerging from the bush and hiding in the dark of night, delighting toddlers with its roster of real animal sounds and interactive technology. Touch the vividly illustrated forest scenes to see charming animations, learn the names of animals, and hear the real sounds these creatures make in the wild. Younger children will love playing peekaboo with animals, as they learn about cause and effect and familiarize themselves with the names and sounds of animals. Older children can try to guess the animals by clues, work on spelling, and can start to learn about the seasons and the interconnected web of life that is a living forest. Adults will love the graphic, mid-century-modern illustrations by Charley Harper. This is not a videogame or a TV show; it’s an interactive storybook with exceptionally fine art. When you could really use a safe distraction—in airports, restaurants, and waiting rooms—or you’d like to try something new with your budding little genius, Peekaboo Forest is a great alternative to other media options. It’s educational, handheld, ad-free, and affordable. The app now has a new record your own voice feature. Parents, children, and visiting relatives and friends can capture their own voices and star in Peekaboo Forest! You can record the animal names in your native language—or grandma’s voice, or grandpa’s—and, if you’re recording a new language, you can save the appropriate written version too, and both will show up the next time you play. (Please note, we can only support the writing systems that are supported by your device.) Peekaboo Forest was designed with preschool age children in mind by the award-winning team of educational media developers at Night & Day Studios, creators of Eric Carle’s: My Very First App. It is the third entry in the toddler app series that began with Peekaboo Barn and Peekaboo Wild. If you are a fan of the Peekaboo series also check out Peekaboo Fridge, Peekaboo People starring Richard Scarry’s Busytown and our seasonal apps that are fun year-round, Peekaboo Trick or Treat and Peekaboo Presents.

