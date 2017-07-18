The Nintendo Switch will be back in stock at Best Buy and Target this week

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to restart your hunt for a Nintendo Switch, this is the week to do it. Shortly after GameStop sent out a press release informing customers that it would be receiving more Switch units every day this week, Best Buy and Target began advertising the Switch in their weekly ads.

With Splatoon 2 set to launch on Friday, Best Buy is planning to have Switch consoles in stock as well. According to the weekly ad on Best Buy’s website, consoles will be available in stores on Friday, July 21st. The ad doesn’t specify whether or not stock will be limited, but if you want to pick up a Switch from Best Buy on Friday, you might want to show up as soon as they open the doors.

Target’s ad, on the other hand, doesn’t specify when Switch units will arrive this week, but does not that quantities will be limited. If you prefer Target to Best Buy, you should call any nearby stores to see if they know anything about when they’ll be receiving stock this week, if at all.

If all else fails, GameStop has already confirmed that it will be receiving more Switch units all throughout the week. With three separate retailers all primed to restock the Switch, you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting your hands on one as long as you’re diligent. And as good as Splatoon 2 is (check out our review), this is as good a time as any to bring a Switch home with you.