Image Source: Nintendo

Nintendo just revealed the 25 best-selling Switch games for the first half of 2017

Jacob Siegal
July 5th, 2017 at 4:09 PM

We’re just four months into the life of the Nintendo Switch, but many are already hailing it a success for the Japanese gaming company. Early sales figures have been impressive, and the reaction to the coming game lineup introduced at E3 2017 was encouraging. In terms of features, the Switch is unfinished, but that hasn’t stopped gamers from buying virtually every Switch games that comes out.

On Wednesday, Nintendo of Japan shared the eShop game download rankings for the first half of 2017, highlighting the 25 best-selling titles to launch on the Switch this year so far. Zelda, Mario Kart and ARMS are all in the top ten, but there are a few surprises at the top of the list as well:

  1. Snipperclips
  2. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Kamiko
  5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  6. Metal Slug 3
  7. ARMS
  8. 1-2-Switch
  9. The King of Fighters ’98
  10. Othello
  11. VOEZ
  12. Super Bomberman R
  13. New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers
  14. Blaster Master Zero
  15. Metal Slug
  16. Human Resource Machine
  17. Flip Wars
  18. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
  19. Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
  20. Maison de Maou
  21. Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
  22. Seiken Densetsu Collection
  23. Puyo Puyo Tetris
  24. Mighty Gunvolt Burst
  25. Thumper

Snipperclips is apparently the best-selling game on the eShop in Japan, beating out even Nintendo’s own first-party games. Minecraft also came out ahead of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but it seems like gamers will keep buying Minecraft as long as the developers keep releasing it on new platforms. I haven’t tried Kamiko, but I assume it sneaked into the top five because of its exceptionally small price tag.

