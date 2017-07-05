Nintendo just revealed the 25 best-selling Switch games for the first half of 2017

We’re just four months into the life of the Nintendo Switch, but many are already hailing it a success for the Japanese gaming company. Early sales figures have been impressive, and the reaction to the coming game lineup introduced at E3 2017 was encouraging. In terms of features, the Switch is unfinished, but that hasn’t stopped gamers from buying virtually every Switch games that comes out.

On Wednesday, Nintendo of Japan shared the eShop game download rankings for the first half of 2017, highlighting the 25 best-selling titles to launch on the Switch this year so far. Zelda, Mario Kart and ARMS are all in the top ten, but there are a few surprises at the top of the list as well:

Snipperclips Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Kamiko The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Metal Slug 3 ARMS 1-2-Switch The King of Fighters ’98 Othello VOEZ Super Bomberman R New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers Blaster Master Zero Metal Slug Human Resource Machine Flip Wars Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Maison de Maou Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Seiken Densetsu Collection Puyo Puyo Tetris Mighty Gunvolt Burst Thumper

Snipperclips is apparently the best-selling game on the eShop in Japan, beating out even Nintendo’s own first-party games. Minecraft also came out ahead of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but it seems like gamers will keep buying Minecraft as long as the developers keep releasing it on new platforms. I haven’t tried Kamiko, but I assume it sneaked into the top five because of its exceptionally small price tag.