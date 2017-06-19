Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been on sale for months. HTC just launched the U11 and Motorola’s new Moto Z2 Play is definitely turning heads. The OnePlus 5 will be unveiled this week, and rumors surrounding the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 are already swirling. Despite the flurry of fantastic smartphones that have been released in recent months and that are going to be released in the coming weeks, there’s still only one unreleased handset that can stir up more buzz than anything else. That’s right, we’re talking about Apple’s iPhone 8, and a newly leaked video might show us what it’s like to hold Apple’s completely redesigned iPhone in our hands.

There are two conflicting designs floating around out there that are said to resemble Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8. One of them is hideous. The second one, which BGR posted exclusive photos of back in May, is fantastic… for the most part. The back of the phone is a solid sheet of glass with a large dual-lens camera protruding in the top corner, the sides are polished stainless steel, and the front ditches the physical home button and embeds the Touch ID fingerprint scanner beneath the display itself.

Only one real gripe has emerged thus far, and it involves the awful looking cutout at the top of the display where the speaker, cameras, and sensors are. It’s unclear if Apple will be smart with the area on either side of the cutout and salvage the iPhone 8’s design, or if the company will make it hideous like the Essential phone, which cuts a big chunk out of the images displayed on the screen.

That question might not be answered for quite a while yet, but the question of what it’s like to hold the new iPhone 8 in one’s hand may have been addressed by a freshly leaked video. In the video, which was posted to Weibo on Monday (via Slashleaks), a third-party screen protector said to be based on the iPhone 8’s actual design can be seen in someone’s hand. Since the bezels surrounding the iPhone 8’s display are expected to be extremely narrow, it’s possible that this video gives us a great idea of the size of Apple’s redesigned iPhone 8.

The brief video is embedded below.