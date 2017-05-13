OnePlus 5 leak shows specs and price that would make it crazy to buy a Galaxy S8 instead

If any Android phone is going to topple the Galaxy S8 this year, it’s the OnePlus 5. Despite the fact that we’re likely months out from an official unveiling of the phone from OnePlus, leaks have been springing from all around the internet for the past several weeks. This week is no different, as a listing for the OnePlus 5 at online reseller Geekbuying’s site appears to confirm price and specification rumors.

According to the listing, the OnePlus 5 will feature a 5.5-inch QHD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU, Adreno 540 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 23-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel front camera and a 4,000 mAh battery, all running on Android 7.1 Nougat.

Each and every one of these specs also appeared on a leaked image posted to Slashleaks earlier this week, which means that Geekbuying is either putting the pieces together for its OnePlus 5 listing based on internet leaks, or the reseller has its own sources that have confirmed the same information. Plus, Geekbuying lists the price of the phone at $449.99, in line with previous leaks.

The one sketchy element of the listing is the image that Geekbuying chose to use. Even though the listing itself claims that the OnePlus 5 features a single 23-megapixel rear camera, the render the reseller has decided to use shows a dual camera adorning the back of the phone. In fairness, recent mockups and leaks have shown the OnePlus 5 with a dual camera setup, but the specs sheet doesn’t support it.

It’ll be some time before we have official confirmation of the OnePlus 5’s price and specifications, but for now, it still looks like OnePlus is preparing to take on Samsung in a big way in 2017.