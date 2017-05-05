Friday is a happy day for most people since it means the weekend has almost arrived. For iPhone users, however, Fridays are bittersweet because they mean there’s only one more list of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free to enjoy. Well, it’s here, and hopefully it’s good enough to tide you over until Monday. If not, you can always check back in Thursday’s post, where you’ll find a few more premium apps that are still free downloads.

Fliptastic Pro

Normally $1.99.

Loved by TUAW, AppAdvice, and more than 950,000 users! Create awesome slideshows that you can share on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or via email. Turn your amazing photos into engaging flips with photo filters, transitions, and music, all in ONE app– Fliptastic! “It has a lot of features that most competing apps don’t have in one place.” – Mel Martin, TUAW “Fliptastic is a really fun way to take a bunch of photos and make them into a digestible postable viewing experience.” – Robin Rhys, AppAdvice “My seven-year-old taught me how to use this app (no joke).” – Valerie Rice Features

• SELECT: Choose up to 100 photos from Instagram, photo albums or take a new picture using the camera

• PHOTO EDITOR: Crop, Add Caption or apply unique Filters to your photos!

• MUSIC: Add background music to your videos with Fliptastic soundtrack (over a dozen songs included), or use songs from your music library

• SPECIAL EFFECTS: Add Snow, Heart and Starry effects, only on Fliptastic!

• TRANSITIONS: Apply cool animated transitions including Crossfade, Slide, Light Saber and more

• SHARE: Upload to Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or save to your Camera Roll and share using other apps!

• INSTAGRAM: Simply tap on the Instagram logo to automagically optimize for Instagram video! Remember to hashtag #fliptastic for a chance to be featured on our Instagram account!

Download Fliptastic Pro

Mic’d

Normally $2.99.

“Best New App” – Apple

Mic’d is the beautifully simple recording app that was made with the Apple Watch in mind. We cut the clutter so that nothing stands in the way of you and the recording you’re about to make. * Record on both iPhone and Apple Watch

* Playback on both iPhone and Apple Watch

* Use your watch as a remote to control iPhone recording and playback directly from your wrist.

* Share your recordings with just a few taps

* iCloud automatically backs up your recordings and makes them easy to share Mic’d for iPhone stands alone as a recording gem. With the Apple Watch, the things you can accomplish are limitless. Never again miss the moments in life that matter most. Happy recording. Here’s a bit more detail…

Mic’d does not need the watch at all. It works just wonderfully on it’s own. If you do have a watch, however, then from your wrist, you can tell your iPhone to start and stop recording. Then you can tell your iPhone to playback those recordings.

So many fun things to do when using your watch as a remote. But the watch is also a great standalone device. You can record and playback audio without even having your phone around.

If you just want to know if your phone is recording or paused, just glance at your watch. Then start or stop it again with a tap. Mic’d supports VoiceOver accessibility.

Download Mic’d

IQ Test & IQ challenge

Normally $2.99.

IQ Test

With solutions! Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 Tests

+39 Questions Mensa iq test.

+33 Questions European iq test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern.

Try it. NOTE: This test is intended for entertainment purposes only.

Download IQ Test & IQ challenge

PicFace

Normally $0.99.

PicFace is a fast and fun way to customize and share awesome selfies and portraits with the world.

This app retouches your picture automatically by applying skin filters.

Add awesome design elements, frames and filters that will make your photos very unique. Pick from one of several gorgeous filters and frames and quickly share your photos to the Camera Roll, Facebook and Twitter. • Smooth and rejuvenate your skin • Choose the best filter for your photo. • Use Design Elements • Mirror effects • Share your photos on Twitter and Facebook! • Save it to your iPhone! • Email it to your friends! Enjoy your PicFace!

Download PicFace

Translate 2 for Safari

Normally $4.99.

Translate 2 for Safari – Translate & Speak Web

(TranslateSafari 2 – Translate & Speak Extension for Safari) The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app.

A must have app to translate and speak aloud web pages of Safari. Useful Features

● Translate the entire web page of Safari app

– Support both Bing Translator (40+ languages) and Google Translate (60+ languages) translation services

– Show both original web page and translation

– Display the original text for each translated sentence ● Speak aloud the entire web page of Safari app

– Speak 30+ languages

– Read all unread web pages automatically

– Swipe to control skipping sentences

– Highlight word by word for each speaking sentence

– Speak aloud the clicked web page

– Add favorite web pages with “Starred” to speak aloud later

– With funny bear and human face animations while speaking

– Support useful speaking repeat, pause, speed and pitch options ● Optimize speak functions (Pro)

– Background operation support: keep reading aloud web pages in the background while using another app

– Lock screen support: play, pause, skip a sentence, adjust playback volume and see the sentences list on the lock screen

– Headphone support: play, pause, adjust playback volume and detect headphone plugged and unplugged

Features

● A Safari extension that translates the entire web page

The app provides a Safari extension that translates the entire web page of Safari app. ● Supports both Bing Translator and Google Translate translation services

The app supports both Bing Translator (40+ languages) and Google Translate (60+ languages) translation services.

The service requires the internet connection while translating. ● Display the original text for each translated sentence

The app could display the original text while taping the translated sentence.

Show both original web page and translation. Switch between the translation and original web page (Google Translate, iPad). ● A Safari extension that speaks aloud the entire web page sentence by sentence

The app integrates the system text-to-speech engine, speaks aloud sentence by sentence without internet connecting.

Speak 30+ languages:

Arabic (Saudi Arabia), Chinese (China), Chinese (Cantonese), Chinese (Taiwan), Czech (Czech Republic), Danish (Denmark), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), English (Australia), English (Ireland), English (South Africa), English (United Kingdom), English (United States), Finnish (Finland), French (Canada), French (France), German (Germany), Greek (Greece), Hebrew (Israel), Hindi (India), Hungarian (Hungary), Indonesian (Indonesia), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Norwegian (Norway), Polish (Poland), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian (Romania), Russian (Russia), Slovak (Slovakia), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Swedish (Sweden), Thai (Thailand) and Turkish (Turkey).

The app supports one system language, you can make in-app purchases to buy extra languages. ● Add favorite web pages with “Starred”

Add favorite web pages with “Starred” to speak aloud later.

You can swipe to mark a starred item as read or unread, and flag or unflag a starred item. ● Read all unread web pages automatically

The app can read all unread starred web pages automatically. ● Swipe to control skipping sentences

You can skip a sentence or all below sentences while in Speak mode. ● Speak aloud the clicked web page

If you click the link on web page while in Speak mode, the app will read the clicked web page automatically. ● Support useful speaking options

Repeat times of the whole article, repeat times of each sentence, speaking pause seconds between sentences, speaking speed, speaking pitch and font size options. ● Speaking face animation ● Highlight words while speaking

The app will highlight word by word for each speaking sentence. Note:

The app requires iOS 8 (or later).

Download Translate 2 for Safari

Random PW Generator

Normally $0.99.

The Random PW Generator allows them to easily generate random passwords, create your own, save and manage Passwords. The app features: Generate passwords with length of 4 to 26 characters.

Character selection: big letters, small letters, numbers and special characters, combined with everything else.

Special characters can be selected individually.

Own password combined with generated characters.

Save passwords, delete, print, move with iTunes file sharing on the computer, or send via AirDrop.

iTunes File Sharing on – off function.

App lock code allows you to keep the passwords from strangers eyes. Do not play with the security of your data!

Avoid using the same password for multiple logins.

Random PW generator helps you to solve these problems. With this app, your passwords remain only on the device!

Download Random PW Generator

WindPush

Normally $2.99.

***30 notifications included***

Share on Facebook and get unlimited notifications for free! WindPush is the ultimate app for anyone that needs specific wind conditions. Perfect for windsurfers, kitesurfers, sailors, paragliders, hang gliders, RC plane enthusiasts, etc. Based on the settings you choose, you’ll be notified when the wind you are waiting for is forecasted. As an example you can get notified when the forecast says more than 15 knots from north-east or less than 5 knots from any wind direction. You can easily choose which days of the week you want to monitor, so you won’t be bothered when you’re busy. WindPush covers over 10 million locations worldwide and can also use the iPhone’s GPS to search for the location closest to your current position. Missing spot? If you can’t find the spot you’re looking for you can add it manually in Geonames’ database. Go to windpush.me/FAQ/ for further instructions. WindPush uses weather data from yr.no, delivered by the Norwegian Meteorological Institute and the NRK. Your use of WindPush is at your own risk, and we would like to point out that weather alerts for more than two or three days ahead can be very imprecise. We take no responsibility for any errors or omissions in the access to or use of weather data.

Download WindPush

Draw Pad Pro 2

Normally $2.99.

Draw Pad Pro² is a simple yet powerful way to capture your thoughts, notes, and ideas. With a beautiful and clean interface designed for iOS 9, the app is a joy to use and easy to learn. Underneath the simplicity, Draw Pad Pro² packs powerful features. Each stroke you make is synced in real time to all your devices. Your work is organized into notebooks, with the ability to add titles to each page. Features:

• Robust drawing engine

• Beautiful iOS 9 design

• Cloud Syncing to all your devices

• Notebooks Galore Give Draw Pad Pro² a try today. We think you’ll love it!

Download Draw Pad Pro 2