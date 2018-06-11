Watch Sony’s E3 2018 press conference live here on Monday night

A day full of E3 press conferences finally comes to a close with Sony’s showcase on Monday. Long gone are the days of $599 consoles and giant enemy crabs, as Sony took the lead early on in this generation and has refused to give it up. The PS4 is the best selling console in the world, and it’s hard to imagine Sony doing anything at its showcase tonight to screw that up. If anything, the lead will likely grow as the exclusives continue to pile up.

If you want to see everything Sony has in store for the coming year (and beyond), you can tune in below at 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET for the nightcap of E3 2018 Day 0. What surprises will Sony have in store?

Unlike some of the other publishers, Sony was very clear about what it would be focusing on during its showcase. We know that Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and The Last of Us Part II will each be featured heavily, and understandably so. These are some of the most anticipated upcoming titles of the next year, and they’re all coming out exclusive on PS4. It only makes sense that Sony would want to highlight them.

The mystery is in what else Sony will show off between, before, or after the four blockbusters around which the show will revolve. Will we see more of Media Molecule’s Dreams? Will Days Gone make an appearance? Which third-party games should we expect to see? Red Dead Redemption 2? Call of Duty: Black Ops 4? The Final Fantasy VII remake that Square Enix failed to even mention during its own press conference on Monday?

And how many world premiere announcements will drop at Sony’s event? Microsoft debuted over a dozen games that had yet to be officially revealed at its conference — should we expect the same from Sony?