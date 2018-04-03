Fatalities reported, including shooter, after attack on YouTube HQ

The San Bruno Police Department confirmed on Twitter that it is currently responding to an active shooter at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California on Tuesday afternoon. Details remain sparse, but reports of an active shooting in or around YouTube HQ began spreading when Vadim Lavrusik, a member of the Product Management team, said in a tweet that he was barricaded in a room with co-workers after hearing shots.

Details of an “active shooter event” were subsequently confirmed by San Bruno PD and YouTube’s communications department. A spokesperson for the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital told the Hollywood Reporter that victims were “en route” to the hospital, and that police had told the hospital that there were fatalities from the attack.

NBC News is now reporting that the shooter, who was female, is now dead.

Since his first tweet, Lavrusik says that he has been evacuated and is safe outside of the building. Another YouTuber, UX designer Lil Chen, said in a separate tweet that she had been evacuated as well, saying she wasn’t sure whether or not the shooter had been located, but that she had seen “blood drops on the stairs.”

“I am behind another building with colleagues,” Chen said in another tweet following her evacuation. “There are helicopters. There are lots of police nearby. I don’t know if the shooter has been found. If you hear they’ve been found, tell me. I’m safe for now, but don’t feel safe until they’ve been found.”

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Local news station KRON4 reports that a witness claims to have heard 20 shots fired during the incident. LA Times was also told by a source not authorized to speak publicly about the event that at least two individuals were struck by gunfire, while NBC Bay Area reports that Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital has received patients from the incident. The hospital has yet to clarify how many patients have been received or the extent of their injuries.

[UPDATE] 4/3 5:00 PM: ABC7 News reports that, according to a law enforcement source, the shooter (who may be in custody already) is a white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf.

[UPDATE 2] 4/3 5:09 PM: Stanford Health Care confirmed to ABC News that 4-5 patients are being treated from the shooting, but their conditions are unknown at this time.