You can now order a Domino’s pizza with CarPlay while driving, here’s how

Starting today, Domino’s now lets users order a pizza through Apple’s CarPlay, meaning people don’t even need to pick up their phones to arrive at home at the same time as their food order. With the Domino’s app downloaded, users have two ordering options via the CarPlay app: Tap to Order or Call to Order.

With the first option, customers submit their saved Easy Order or one of their most recent orders; the second option allows users to place the order of their choice hands-free by talking to a customer service representative.

“Domino’s has been known as the industry leader when it comes to pizza and technology, and we’re constantly striving to continue providing the best experience to customers. That’s why we launched Domino’s app on CarPlay,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president – chief digital officer. “We know how frustrating it can be to wait in a drive-thru line just to place an order. Domino’s app on CarPlay is a great alternative to that, as customers still have the convenience of staying in their car and can place an order from wherever they are without waiting in a long drive-thru.”

It’s important to note that this is a US-only experience.

Order that delicious Domino’s pizza using CarPlay with these steps

To start ordering a Domino’s pizza while using CarPlay, you need to follow these steps:

Download Domino’s iPhone app on the App Store; Log into your Pizza Profile; Have a saved Easy Order o recently placed order so you can use Tap to Order feature; Select Domino’s app on Apple CarPlay; After a few taps, your order is all set.

With this new app, maybe this will be enough for GM or Rivian to consider adding CarPlay integration to their EVs; after all, don’t we all want to effortlessly order a pizza before arriving at home without overthinking?