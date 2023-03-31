Click to Skip Ad
GM EVs will ditch Apple CarPlay just before Apple’s huge upgrade

José Adorno
By
Published Mar 31st, 2023 1:38PM EDT
CarPlay GM
Image: Apple Inc.

General Motors plans to phase out both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in favor of a new built-in infotainment system developed with Google for future electric vehicles, reports Reuters. GM’s decision will start in 2024 with the Chevrolet Blazer car and “could help the automaker capture more data on how consumers drive and charge EVs.”

Interestingly enough, GM’s Chevrolet brand was the one offering more models with CarPlay or Android Auto than any other brand. But now, the manufacturer wants to benefit from all the profit it can get. With this partnership that started in 2019 with Google, GM intends to deepen the connection between in-vehicle infotainment, navigation, and other features.

Edward Kummer, GM’s chief digital officer, and Mike Himche, executive director of digital cockpit experience, say the company doesn’t want to design features in a way people are dependent on someone’s cellphone.

In addition, after eight years, GM wants to charge users to use Google Maps, Google Assistant, and other applications such as Spotify with a subscription service to use the company’s system.

“We do believe there are subscription revenue opportunities for us,” Kummer said. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra is aiming for $20 billion to $25 billion in annual revenue from subscriptions by 2030.

That said, GM will still offer CarPlay and Android Auto in its combustion models, but as the company moves to EVs, these two technologies won’t be supported.

While it makes sense why GM wants to ditch CarPlay in favor of collecting data and monetizing from subscriptions, its customers will lose the experience of seeing CarPlay getting actually useful. During last year’s WWDC 2022, Apple announced a new CarPlay experience that will take over all the car’s panels, bringing a comprehensive and more intuitive experience that connects navigation and infotainment.

At the end of the day, if the manufacturer follows this path, it will be a loss for customers, Apple, and also, GM.

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

