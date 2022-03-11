Windows 11 is getting a pre-installed video editor, but it might not be free

Microsoft has announced that a pre-installed Windows 11 video editor is on the way. The Clipchamp app is already available on the Microsoft Store. However, it will soon be an inbox app, meaning it’s available in Windows 11 as soon as you install it or upgrade from Windows 10. The editing app is probably the closest we will get to the golden days of Windows Movie Maker, but it might cost you a bit more than Microsoft’s original editor did.

Image source: Clipchamp / Microsoft

Microsoft shared the announcement in a blog post detailing the latest Windows Insider build. The company purchased Clipchamp in 2021, and it’s been available from the Clipchamp website and on the Microsoft Store ever since. By making it an inbox app, though, Microsoft will undoubtedly push more users towards it.

The new Windows 11 video editor isn’t bad. In fact, it’s actually pretty simple to use. And, it offers a lot of the same features that more professional apps like Adobe Premiere Pro offers. It comes with a combination of different filters, transitions, and templates to use.

You’ll also find a ton of royalty-free stock media included for you to work with. Some of that costs money to use, but once purchased you’ll be licensed to use it in your video. All around, it’s extremely user-friendly and packed with features.

The downside to Microsoft making Clipchamp the default Windows 11 video editor, is the monthly cost to export your videos.

Exporting videos in Clipchamp is going to cost you

Image source: Clipchamp / Microsoft

If you were hoping that Clipchamp would herald in a new era of movies made with Windows Movie Maker, or just make it easier to edit your home-recorded movies, then you’re probably going to be disappointed. While the app is technically free to use, it actually costs a monthly subscription to export beyond basic 480P resolution.

That means you’re going to need to shell out some cash to export videos in 720P or even 1080P. Considering a lot of newer phones like the iPhone 13 offer video recording up to 4K, we’re talking about a massive hit to the overall resolution of your final product.

Based on the price, it looks like Clipchamp–and Microsoft as its parent company–think only content creators or businesses need to export videos in higher resolution than 480P.

People who want to make use of those higher resolution exports will shell out anywhere from $9 to $19 a month for 720P and 1080P, respectively. There are also annual payment options, too, not just one-time fees.

It’s a little weird to see Microsoft charging to export videos from the new default Windows 11 video editor. Especially when you consider that 720P and 1080P have been considered the basic video resolutions for years now.

It’s always possible we could see bundles for Clipchamp appear in the company’s Office 365 plans. We could even see changes to the pricing now that it’s available as an inbox app. For now, though, Microsoft hasn’t shared any news about updated pricing for the newly pre-installed Windows 11 app.