Will the iPhone SE 4 have a Dynamic Island or a notch?

Despite all the DeepSeek hype and OpenAI recently accusing the Chinese company of training its model with ChatGPT, there’s still room for iPhone SE 4 rumors. Did you even remember that Apple is getting ready to announce its first new iPhone of 2025? Apple’s most affordable iPhone with the A18 chip, 6.1-inch OLED display, Dynamic Island cutout, a single rear camera, and Apple’s exclusive 5G and Wi-Fi modems? Well, it seems not all of those rumors are true.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen leaks claiming the iPhone SE 4 would have a Dynamic Island cutout instead of the iPhone 14-like notch, which was already rumored for years.

This possible change was teased by credible leaker Evan Blass, followed by controversial leaker Majin Bu. While seeing a new iPhone SE with all this tech would be pretty impressive, it would make sense if Apple held back just a little. Now, thanks to display analyst Ross Young, we’ve pretty much got confirmation.

Young has a perfect track record, and he recently posted on X that the iPhone SE 4 will feature an iPhone 14-like notch cutout. Even if the analyst didn’t say that, Apple has been consistent with its iPhone SE releases to assume that.

In the past three iterations, Apple used the previous iPhone design. For example, with the iPhone SE 1, Apple rocked the iPhone 5-like design while it already offered the new iPhone 6 style. With the second and third generations of the iPhone SE, it remained with an iPhone 6/8-like design because Apple was already offering iPhone models with a notch. Finally, now that the company moved on to Dynamic Island, it makes sense the notch and larger displays are the next big improvement.

That said, even if the new iPhone SE 4 gets the notch, it’s still a big improvement over the past design, especially since Apple will finally phase out Touch ID on the iPhone and offer Face ID across its lineup.

Apple is expected to hold a spring event to announce this new iPhone alongside other new products. BGR will let you know once we learn more about it.