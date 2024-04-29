Apple Vision Pro was released in early February in the US. Following the hype, sales declined, and Apple has found it hard to keep customers interested in its first spatial computer. Two are the reasons why this product looks like a fail – at least for now: It lacks key apps, and its price is ridiculously high without a proper use case.

With that, a cheaper Apple Vision Pro could be good news for expanding its popularity. At this moment, Apple seems more concerned about expanding this device globally than releasing a low-cost version of this spatial computer.

As a launch in China seems imminent, Apple is also preparing Vision Pro to be released in the UK, Canada, Germany, and France, which could happen anytime from now until WWDC 2024.

According to the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says customers shouldn’t expect a second general model until the end of 2026, “though the company is trying to figure out a way to bring a cheaper version to market before then.”

Currently, Apple is having difficulty deciding how to launch a cheaper Vision Pro. In a previous report, Gurman said that Apple has internally discussed prices ranging from $1,500 to $2,500 for the upcoming “low-cost” Apple Vision Pro model. Besides lower-resolution displays and an iPhone processor rather than a Mac chip, Apple could be planning to remove the EyeSight feature and include fewer external cameras and sensors.

Last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple had canceled its low-cost headset project, which was expected to land in 2025. With that, it seems Cupertino hasn’t really decided what to do.

Since Apple focuses on higher-end products, a cheaper Apple Vision Pro will still cost a ton of money, which means we shouldn’t expect a version similar to a Meta Quest device. In addition, to avoid motion sickness, Cupertino can’t offer cheaper displays or weak processors.

Wrap up

Will Apple launch a cheaper Vision Pro? Probably, but as the company is still understanding what it did right with this spatial computer, we might have to wait a little longer. Personally, I feel the main component that could be scrapped from Vision Pro is the EyeSight view, which is costly and doesn’t really impact usage.

Besides that, as Apple learns how to manufacture this product easily, production costs will likely fall, and maybe a cheaper model will come when the company understands what a higher-end version needs to have to entice users to upgrade.