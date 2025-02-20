Wild iPhone 17 Pro battery rumor might be great news for the Air

I’ve avoided the Plus and Pro Max sizes in Apple’s iPhone lineup for years, but something changed recently. I found myself wanting a bigger screen, so I purchased the iPhone 16 Plus (and then returned it) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (still using this one). The overall size was a big reason for returning the Plus, and the Pro Max will probably suffer a similar fate. But I still loved the large displays and the battery life.

The experience with iPhone screens larger than the 6.1-inch iPhone Pro display (6.3 inches on the iPhone 16 Pro) further reinforced my desire to buy the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air next year. The handset should feature a 6.6-inch display and a much thinner profile than the iPhone 16 Plus and 16 Pro Max. So what if I have to trade battery life for that?

Battery life is amazing on both the iPhone 16 Plus and 16 Pro Max. Then again, the entire iPhone 16 lineup got better battery life than their predecessors, which is one reason I’m not too concerned about the iPhone 17 Air battery compromises.

Also, if this crazy iPhone 17 Pro rumor is true, Apple might go for massive battery upgrades for this year’s iPhone 17. That would be tremendous news for the iPhone 17 Air.

A well-known leaker who goes by the name Majin Bu published a roundup of the purported design changes and new features coming to the iPhone 17 Pro on their blog.

The report says the iPhone 17 Pro is currently in the EVT testing phase and, therefore, nearing the final design stages that precede the manufacturing phase. Still, multiple prototypes might be tested at this stage before Apple chooses the final versions.

The leaker mentions the new horizontal camera bars coming to most iPhone 17 models this year, calling them “Camera Trays” that might either match the iPhone’s color or come in a shade of black. As you’re about to see, this is the least craziest claim in the report.

The leaker says Apple might not use Titanium for the iPhone 17 Pro, which seems strange, considering that it introduced the material with the iPhone 15 Pro models. Instead, the iPhone would feature an aluminum frame “with a matte texture similar to leather, adding a touch of elegance.”

Also puzzling is the display size. the leaker says the handset features a screen with a “viewing area of about 6 inches.” Until last year, the iPhone Pro shared the same screen size as the base iPhone, 6.1 inches. The iPhone 16 Pro has a larger 6.3-inch screen. Apple slightly increased the iPhone Pro size last year while reducing the bezel. It was all to have enough internal space for a zoom camera.

But the craziest part of this iPhone 17 Pro report concerns the battery capacity. Majin Bu says the iPhone 17 Pro will have a 5,200 mAh battery, which is unheard of on an iPhone. The iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 4,685 mAh battery, the largest in any iPhone, and the iPhone 16 Pro features a 3,582 mAh battery.

A jump from around 3,500 mAh to 5,200 mAh would result in incredible battery life. After all, the iPhone 16 Pro did very well in battery life tests last year.

On the other hand, Android vendors have been using larger battery capacities than Apple for years. It wouldn’t be exactly a surprise to see Apple go for similar upgrades, especially if you’ve been following recent rumors.

Word on the street is that Apple has been studying new battery technologies that will allow it to improve battery life in iPhones soon. Some rumors mentioned solid-state batteries coming to the iPhone. Others talked about 3D-stacked iPhone batteries. Then there’s the use of silicon-carbon batteries similar to what Chinese smartphone vendors are using.

If Apple is ready to deploy any of these battery innovations as soon as this year, it’ll likely start with the iPhone 17 models. If the iPhone 17 Pro gets a 5,200 mAh battery, the 17 Pro Max should be in for an even bigger upgrade.

Even if that’s a typo and the leaker meant to say the iPhone 17 Pro would get a 4,200 mAh battery, that would still account for a massive battery upgrade.

If that’s in the cards, Apple will also want to give the base iPhone 17 and 17 Air good battery life. It doesn’t have to be amazing battery life, just good enough. And that’s all I need to see happen to be even more thrilled about an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air than I already am.

On the other hand, I won’t mind charging the iPhone 17 Air daily if that’s what I must do to use a much thinner iPhone than the Plus and Pro Max.

Speaking of Android, the Pixel 9a should feature a 5,100 mAh battery this year, a good upgrade from its predecessor’s 4,492 mAh battery. That’s a mid-range Pixel that will compete against the iPhone 16E and the iPhone 16.