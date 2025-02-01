Why did I buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max if I just returned the iPhone 16 Plus?

In late September, I upgraded to the iPhone 16 from my dependable iPhone 14 Pro. This was my first non-Pro phone and my first Plus-sized iPhone. I wanted a larger display than the usual 6.1-inch screen I’ve been using, and I didn’t feel the need to go Pro.

However, I returned the iPhone 16 Plus after almost two months. My main problem with it was the size. The iPhone 16 Plus is too big. While I love the larger display, the phone is too thick for my taste. Also, the Camera Control wasn’t as easy or comfortable to use as I thought it would be, and I didn’t have access to any Apple Intelligence features. I still don’t, as the EU has to wait a few more months to get Apple’s AI.

I did start missing a few iPhone 16 Plus features as soon as I returned it. The display and battery life are the clear highlights. I also missed the ability to start the camera from any screen with the Camera Control button and the weight. I went back to the iPhone 14 Pro, which is heavier than the 16 Plus.

Fast-forward to late January, I decided to buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That might be strange, given that I had just given up the iPhone 16 Plus and blamed it mainly on the footprint. But I just realized that if I don’t do it now, the chances are I’ll never get my hands on a Pro Max flavor for daily use ever again.

I’ve been telling you for months that I’m dying to get my hands on the iPhone 17 Air that will replace the Plus version in Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup.

The Air should be slightly smaller than the Plus, featuring a 6.6-inch screen. But it’ll be much thinner. Rumors say it’ll be only 5.5mm thick, which is more than 2mm thinner than the Plus (7.80) and Pro Max (8.25) sizes.

While I’m ready for compromises from the iPhone 17 Air, I’ll probably stick around with future Air models afterward. The only thing that could derail me from that path is Apple’s first foldable iPhone. Rumors say Apple has settled on the Fold-type design that turns a phone into a small tablet rather than going for a clamshell iPhone.

I like Samsung’s Flip phones more than the Fold, but I would consider an iPhone Fold in the future. That future might come as soon as 2026.

With all that in mind, it looks like I’ll transition to an iPhone Air/Fold experience very soon. I’ll have plenty of time to decide which one I want, assuming the rumors pan out and Apple releases the first iPhone Air model this year and the first Fold next year.

Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro Max might be the last time I seriously consider a large-screen display that’s neither thin nor foldable.

The iPhone 14 Pro still works great after more than two years. But I didn’t like going back to the smaller screen, and I miss charging the Plus every other day. The iPhone 16 Pro Max should deliver even better battery life, as it features a larger battery than all its siblings and a slightly larger, better display.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max also comes with ProMotion and Always-on display support, features that I have long disabled. But I can use them if I want to.

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max side by side. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Camera Control is also back into my iPhone experience, and I got a case that actually makes the button more accessible. Surprisingly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max size makes it easier to use the button when holding it with my left hand.

Between the smaller width (77.6mm vs. 77.8mm for the Plus) and the larger depth (8.25mm vs. 7.80mm for the Plus), I can comfortably rest my middle finger on the button to turn on the camera and take photos. This should come in handy during my next marathon races, which involve some traveling and sightseeing.

Speaking of cameras, the iPhone 16 Pros models will give me access to the best camera experience Apple can offer right now. I already liked the iPhone 16 Plus camera over the 14 Pro, so the 16 Pro Max should do even better. As a reminder, the iPhone 16 Pros pack a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens for the first time and a telephoto lens with more optical zoom options.

Finally, there’s Apple Intelligence, which is still not available. I want to try Apple’s AI in iOS 18 as soon as it comes to Europe. That might mean having to wait until the iOS 18.4 is released. Access to an iPhone 16 will hopefully give me access to Apple Intelligence in iOS 19 beta this summer. And yes, I know Apple Intelligence isn’t the AI experience we all want it to be right now.

I didn’t say I would keep the iPhone 16 Pro Max for the long run. If I do, however, it will be a better trade-in value for the iPhone 17 Air or go to someone in my family.