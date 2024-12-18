iPhone 16’s Camera Control was a disappointment, but I still miss it

It’s been almost a month since I returned the iPhone 16 Plus, and I already explained why I’m not fully happy with the handset and the iPhone 16 Plus features that I missed as soon as I downgraded to the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Camera Control was one of my disappointments with the iPhone 16, not something I thought I’d miss. It turns out that I’ve been very wrong about it; I do need the camera button, though I still think the current implementation can’t fully meet my needs.

I was a big fan of the Camera Control button during the iPhone 16 rumor season. I saw it as a button that would let me invoke the camera app from anywhere I’d be on the phone and snap pics even faster than before. That’s why I couldn’t wait to get my hands on it.

I started using it as soon as I bought the iPhone 16 Plus in late September and immediately realized the downsides.

The biggest issue with the Camera Control button is that it’s meant to serve right-handed iPhone users first. I keep my iPhone in my left pocket and use it with my left hand. The Camera Control is incredibly difficult to reach with the left hand. Forget about using it in this position. I’d usually need to use both hands to get it done.

At that point, I can always tap the camera shortcut on the Lock Screen to invoke the camera. As for taking pictures, the iPhone 16 Plus stood in the way of that. The protective gear features a cutout for the Camera Control, and I blame myself for choosing it. It made touching the button to customize camera settings virtually impossible.

Using the Camera Control button to take photos on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. Image source: Apple Inc.

That said, I realized I had incorporated the Camera Control button into my routines days after returning to the iPhone 14 Pro. I was getting ready to run my second marathon in a new city. I was inspecting the grounds and visiting that city and found myself reaching for the Camera Control button with my right hand to take photos. It then happened during the race and after that.

There’s no Camera Control on the iPhone 14 Pro, and I don’t have an Action button either. I had to revert to using the camera the regular way.

Three weeks later, Christmas is approaching, and I’m going into shops and snapping pics of gift ideas. I’m also visiting local Christmas fairs, so that’s another reason to take more photos than usual. I miss the Camera Control button whenever I look for the Camera app. It’s especially annoying when I’m already using the iPhone and have to get back to the app to take pics.

I’ve realized that would be the best use case for the current Camera Control button implementation. I would press it to instantly load the Camera app from anywhere on the iPhone. Whether the phone is locked or I’m using some app, it works. The Camera Control would just open the camera app, saving me extra screen touches and swipes.

Once the app is open, I don’t need to use the button to capture the shot. I’m also happy to adjust settings from the display rather than the Camera Control button.

What I’m getting at is that I definitely want the Camera Control button to stay in future iPhones, even if I’d only use it to invoke the Camera app. I also hope that Apple finds a way to let users customize the iPhone’s Camera Control placement in the future.