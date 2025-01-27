Click to Skip Ad
iPhone SE 4 design shown in hands-on videos and photos

By
Published Jan 27th, 2025 7:47AM EST
iPhone 16 and 16 Plus displays.
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you were still unconvinced that Apple would release an iPhone SE 4 variant this year, the latest wave of leaks should dispel any questions. The mid-range handset that will feel like an iPhone 16 model is coming this spring, and we have a series of fresh leaks that practically confirm a launch is imminent.

The iPhone SE 4 dummy units that first appeared in photos a few days ago are flooding social media via new photos and hands-on videos that give us a better look at the new iPhone SE design. We’re used to seeing dummy units in the wild a few months before a new product’s release. The Nintendo Switch 2 just went through the same process.

Also, on a personal note, I like what I’m seeing here, and I’m certain I could buy the iPhone SE 4 and never look back.

The iPhone SE 4 design reminded me of the iPhone 4 lines when I saw the first dummy units. These are non-functional iPhone units meant to help accessory makers create new products for the upcoming device. As you’ll see in the following set of photos and videos, the iPhone SE 4 looks amazing in black and white.

Then again, the iPhone SE 4 will have the same design as the iPhone 14. The dummy units indicate the handset will have a notch at the top instead of the iPhone 15’s Dynamic Island. Recent rumors suggested that Apple might bring the Dynamic Island to its cheapest iPhone.

It’s the single-lens camera on the back that makes me remember the iPhone 4 design so fondly. We haven’t seen single-lens cameras on iPhones since the iPhone XR, released in 2018, and the iPhone SE 3, which Apple still sells.

The dummy units also clarify the nature of the iPhone SE 4’s buttons. While the phone should match the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro performance, it won’t get Action and Camera Control buttons. Instead, it’ll feature a regular Mute switch on the left.

The videos also show the iPhone SE 4’s USB-C port on the bottom, not that the switch away from Lightning should be a surprise. Apple wants to sell iPhones in Europe, so it has to use USB-C on all new phones.

Photos of iPhone SE 4 dummy units on social media.
Photos of iPhone SE 4 dummy units on social media. Image source: X

Since the dummy units in these hands-on videos and photos aren’t functional, we can’t confirm the iPhone SE 4’s specs. But rumors say the phone will feature hardware to match the base iPhone 16. That’s the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, which support Apple Intelligence.

Rumors also say the phone will cost around $500, which is an incredible price given what you get: A still sleek and relevant design and amazing power.

The iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E) should be unveiled by late March and be available in stores soon after.

This article talks about:

