Weather Up for iPhone updated with interactive widgets on Home Screen

The popular weather app Weather Up has just been updated to version 3.0. The new features include interactive Home Screen widgets, which are available on iOS 17.

Previously, iPhone users could only open the app when touching a widget. Now, with iOS 17, it’s possible to interact with widgets. For example, Apple Music lets you play a song, while the Reminders app lets you complete a task right from your Home Screen.

And this is what Weather Up is adding to 3.0. This update brings at-a-glance interactive widgets to your Home Screen. The developers say it’s like having “a full weather app right on your Home Screen” with glanceable forecasts. You just need to tap the day you want to see the forecast, and the widget expands the information without requiring you to open the app.

In addition to that, the developer debuted its full-featured Apple Watch app with complications, which means you can get all the important data about your local weather report on your Apple Watch display, such as UV index, rain probability, and more.

Weather Up offers forecasts from Apple, Aeries, and AccuWeather. Users can change between these three providers at any time.

This is yet another option for those who dislike Apple’s Weather app, especially now that the company has integrated Dark Sky into its built-in app, although a few features are still left behind. Besides Weather Up, users have many options, including CARROT, Not Boring Weather, CuteWeather, and so much more.

Weather Up is free to download on the App Store but requires a subscription. Users can choose between a $4 monthly subscription or a $40 yearly plan. There’s a week-long free trial to see if the app suits you. Below, we recommend some other weather apps that users love.