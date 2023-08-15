watchOS 9.6.1 brings important fix for Apple Watch users

A few weeks after seeding watchOS 9.6 to all users, Apple has now released watchOS 9.6.1. This update to Apple Watch users fix an issue that prevented access to motion data for apps that use an API to track tremors and symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

While watchOS 9.6.1 fixes this important bug, interestingly enough, other issues have been reported over the past few weeks regarding other operating systems, and Apple hasn’t addressed any. For example, iOS 16.6 has a Screen Time issue that the Cupertino firm said it was aware of but still hasn’t updated the system. macOS Ventura 13.5 also has a few bugs related to location access, and Apple hasn’t addressed it either.

That being said, watchOS 9.6.1 is available for anyone running the stable watchOS 9.6 update. If you are running watchOS 10 beta, this new build won’t appear.

watchOS 9.6.1 might be one of the last operating systems updates for the Apple Watch in the watchOS 9 cycle, as Apple is expected to announce the official release date of watchOS 10 in the next month.

With watchOS 10 beta, Apple Watch apps use the entire display to create new places for content, so you can see and do more, which is especially useful for larger displays – AND developers are already experimenting with this change. In addition, Apple added two new Watch Faces, Pallet and Snoopy. With beta 4, the Snoopy watch face got new animations.

With Smart Stack, you get the information you need below any Watch Face. You just need to turn the Digital Crown to reveal widgets in the Smart Stack. It includes multiple timers, your next meeting, music playing, and more. Lastly, the Control Center is now available when pressing the side button.

For mental health awareness, watchOS 10 beta lets you log your state of mind by scrolling through engaging visuals to help you select how you’re feeling at that moment and during the day overall. Apple wants you to stay consistent with notifications and complications on watch faces. In addition, your Apple Watch Series 6 (and later), SE 2, or Ultra can identify how much time you spend in daylight thanks to its ambient light sensor.

BGR will let you know once Apple releases new software updates for Apple Watch and other Apple products.