watchOS 11’s new Translate app is a game-changer for Apple Watch

Unlike watchOS 10, watchOS 11 is a modest update for Apple Watch users. Even though it focuses more on health and wellness, this upcoming software won’t revolutionize the Apple Watch experience. For example, a new Vitals app gives users a way to quickly view these key health metrics and gain better context regarding their health.

Training Load measures how the intensity and duration of workouts impact a user’s body over time. Training load helps users understand the strain on their body from workouts over the last seven days compared to the last 28 days.

For those tired of completing impossible goals, Apple even lets users customize their Activity Rings with watchOS 11. This allows them to plan rest days and even different goals during the week.

Apple has also introduced the Translate app for the Apple Watch with watchOS 11. First available with iOS 14, Apple has been expanding the apps to new platforms, as the Calculator app has also been released for iPad with iPadOS 18.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

At first, I thought Apple’s addition of the Translate app would be insignificant on the Apple Watch platform, but I was mistaken. With over 20 languages available, it’s been really helpful in my recent trips, as it helps me communicate with people even if I don’t speak their language.

The Translate app is very simple. You select the language you speak and the one you need to translate. Very quickly, the Apple Watch finishes the translation, and you can tap a speaker button to hear what you said in another language.

Thanks to the Apple Watch Ultra speakers, it’s easy for the other person to understand what’s been said and then wait for them to answer me.

While the Apple Watch app needs a few taps and is not as seamless as an OpenAI or Google offering, it is the best and most private way to get translations in real time without data going elsewhere.

watchOS 11 is currently available in beta, and the official version is expected to be released later this fall when Apple Watch Series 6 or newer will receive this update. You can learn more about it below.