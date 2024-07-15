watchOS 11 public beta 1 now available with these 4 features I use every day

After over a month of beta testing, Apple is finally releasing watchOS 11 public beta 1 to registered users of the Apple Beta Software Program. If you want to be one of the first to try Apple’s upcoming software updates before they’re released to everyone later this fall, I gathered the 4 best features available with watchOS 11 that you will love.

How to download watchOS 11 public beta 1

First of all, you need to enroll your Apple Account (formerly Apple ID) into the Apple Beta Software Program. Once you do that, follow the steps below:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app

Tap on General and Software Update

Tap on Beta Updates and enable iOS 18 Public Beta

Once you download the iOS 18 public beta, you can download the watchOS 11 beta on your Watch app

Please remember that this is still a beta version, so bugs and issues could occur. In addition, you can’t uninstall watchOS 11, so if you have a major problem, you’ll have to wait for a new version to fix it. In addition, you must be on iOS 18 to use watchOS 11.

watchOS 11 best features

With watchOS 11 public beta, Apple finally lets users customize their Activity Rings. Thanks to this change, the Activity Rings will understand planned rest days, injuries, or days off without affecting the award streak.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

It’s also possible to customize Activity Ring goals by the day of the week, so your leg workout might differ from the one you go for an outdoor run. Additionally, the Fitness app allows users to customize the Summary tab to show exactly the metrics they want to see, including their friends’.

The new Vitals app coming to watchOS 11.

watchOS 11 public beta is also responsible for introducing a new Vitals app, as Apple focuses on health and well-being features. This app gives users a way to quickly view these key health metrics and gain better context when it comes to their health.

With Training Load, it measures how the intensity and duration of workouts impact a user’s body over time. Training load helps users understand the strain on their body from workouts over the last seven days compared to the last 28 days. Apple says these insights can help you prepare for an event, such as a marathon, bike race, or your first 5K, or just make informed decisions about your training each day.

Below, you can learn more about watchOS 11. In addition to its public beta, Apple is also releasing a public test version of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18.