watchOS 11.3 now available with new Black Unity watch face

After a month of beta testing, Apple finally released watchOS 11.3 to all Apple Watch users. Although this update is light on features, the company announced earlier today that this version has a new watch face.

As usual, watchOS version x.3 celebrates the upcoming Black History Month with the Black Unity band and watch face. The company says the 2025 collection is inspired by the “rhythm of humanity.” It includes a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, a matching watch face, and iPhone and iPad wallpapers.

The collection Unity Rhythm weaves together the colors of the Pan-African flag: black, green, and red. The Black Unity Sport Loop is woven in a custom pattern of raised and recessed loops that creates a lenticular effect, revealing green on one side of each loop and red on the other. When the band is worn, the colors appear dynamic, shifting from green to red as a user moves their wrist, and the color yellow appears in the transition.

The matching Unity Rhythm watch face features custom numerals formed by intertwined threads of red, green, and yellow. The watch face on watchOS 11.3 reacts to the gyroscope, so when a user raises their wrist to check the time, the strands coalesce from a series of abstract brush strokes into digits. When using the Unity Rhythm watch face, distinctive, rhythmic chimes mark every hour and a half hour.

Besides that, watchOS 11.3 fixes a HealthKit issue where the authorization granted by the user for a data type might not persist, resulting in the app being unable to access data and potentially prompting the user again for authorization.

Alongside watchOS 11.3, Apple also released iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, macOS 15.3, tvOS 18.3, and visionOS 2.3. We’ll let you know if we discover anything new in these updates.