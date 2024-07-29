watchOS 10.6 now available to Apple Watch users

Apple has just released watchOS 10.6 to Apple Watch users. With that, this might be the last main watchOS 10 updates for Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, and Apple Watch SE 1 users, as these wearables won’t get watchOS 11.

Unlike previous software updates, watchOS 10.6 is quite mysteryous, and Apple only talks about bug fixes and security improvements. With watchOS 10.5, Apple also hasn’t added much, as that update brought a new Prid Face.

At the time, Apple said this watch face brings “bold, symbolic color to Apple Watch. Signaling hope, strength, and fellowship to LGBTQ+ communities, the beams of light glow against a dark background and stack on top of each other to represent the everlasting impact of LGBTQ+ activism and its role in illuminating the path to greater equality for future generations.”

With watchOS 10.4, Apple added 28 new emojis. Although the new figures include a lime, shaking heads, a phoenix, and four new gender-neutral family emojis intended to be represented via silhouettes, skin tone modifiers, and gender variants represent the majority of new emojis. They can be used in iMessage and other messaging apps with your Apple Watch.

Besides that, watchOS 10.4 added a new tweak for Apple Vision Pro users. Since both devices rely on double-tap gestures, you can turn on the Ignore Double Tap setting when using Apple’s spatial computer. Here’s how Apple describes this feature: “When this is on, the double tap gesture will be temporarily ignored while using Vision Pro.”

watchOS 10.4 also brought improvements to Siri, as you can now wake the personal assistant with only its name by saying “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri.” In addition, Siri can read incoming messages in multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and more.

If we learn more about watchOS 10.6, we’ll make sure to update this article. In addition to watchOS 10.6, Apple also released iOS 17.6, iPadOS 17.6, macOS 14.6, tvOS 17.6, and visionOS 1.3.