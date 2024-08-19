watchOS 10.6.1 and tvOS 17.6.1 now available with Fitness+ bug fix

A week after releasing iOS 17.6.1 to iPhone users, Apple is now seeding tvOS 17.6.1 and watchOS 10.6.1. At this moment, it seems these updates bring bug fixes and security improvements.

Interestingly, with iOS 17.6.1, Apple fixed an issue that prevented Advanced Data Protection from being turned on and off. According to Apple, an issue in iCloud prevented a small number of users from successfully turning Advanced Data Protection for iCloud on or off. While those trying to turn it on couldn’t, those who couldn’t at least had their data protected.

Apple says watchOS 10.6.1 fixes a bug that prevented users from opening Apple Fitness Plus. At this moment, it’s unclear if Apple TV users are experiencing this issue, but tvOS 17.6.1 might improve the Apple Fitness Plus experience.

That said, it’s important to note that both watchOS 10.6 and tvOS 17.6 were minor updates without notable features being highlighted.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

With watchOS 10.5, Apple also hasn’t added much, as that update brought a new Prid Face. At the time, Apple said this watch face brings “bold, symbolic color to Apple Watch. Signaling hope, strength, and fellowship to LGBTQ+ communities, the beams of light glow against a dark background and stack on top of each other to represent the everlasting impact of LGBTQ+ activism and its role in illuminating the path to greater equality for future generations.”

With tvOS 16.5, Apple added one major feature to Apple TV 4K users. With the ability to watch up to four streams simultaneously, this feature is limited to the Apple TV app with the MLB Friday Night Baseball and MLS Season Pass. Apple is said to be ramping up multiple sports deals, but at the moment, these are the games you can watch simultaneously.

To start multiview mode, you first must watch a sports stream from the Apple TV app. If this feature is available, after you update to tvOS 16.5, a grid icon will appear in the control’s toolbar. This button will minimize the video into a floating window, and then you can select a few other live games happening at the moment.

BGR will let you know if we learn what else Apple tweaked with watchOS 10.6.1 and tvOS 17.6.1.