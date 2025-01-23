Watch this wild Chinese robot dance, skate across the snow, and more

We’ve already seen major advancements from American robotics companies like Boston Dynamics. However, Chinese robots from companies like DEEP Robotics continue to amaze us, especially in a new video showcasing the company’s latest quadruped as it dances, skates across ice, and more.

The DEEP Robotics Lynx is just one of the company’s premier quadruped offerings. It has wheels at the end of each leg, which help it maintain its composure across pretty much any terrain. And that isn’t just PR hype speak, either. Based on the latest video shared by the company, Lynx seems prepared for just about anything.

The video, which has been shared across both X and YouTube, showcases the new Chinese robot as it skates across the ice, trudges its way through deep snow, and even jumps and does flips. There’s also a point where the robot moves up on two legs (or wheels, I guess) and makes its way down a pair of makeshift stone steps.

It’s honestly really impressive to see, but it’s a bit scary, considering we’ve already seen China creating rifle-toting robot dogs and the fact that you can already purchase a flame-throwing robot dog for under $10,000.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that DEEP Robotics latest quadruped will be used for those purposes. However, considering just how versatile this Chinese robot appears to be, I’d be very surprised if the Chinese military isn’t already looking for ways to put it to work—even just in jobs like reconnaissance and scouting.

You can check out the video above to see the robot in action for yourself. I guarantee you’ll walk away at least a little impressed by what you see.