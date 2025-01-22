This bizarre animal was just captured on camera for the first time ever

Deep in the dense, mist-laden jungles of Cambodia’s Virachey National Park, a camera trap has captured something extraordinary. Among the usual suspects—sambar deer and curious macaques—an ancient, bizarre animal was captured on video for the first time in Cambodia: the large-antlered muntjac.

An ancient animal with a lineage dating back 15-35 million years, this critically endangered deer is both fascinating and mysterious, with unique antlers atop its head. More scientifically known as Muntiacus vuquangensis, the large-antlered muntjac is a creature so rare that scientists often describe spotting one in Cambodia as akin to finding Bigfoot.

As one of the most endangered deer species in the world, the muntjac is a bizarre animal not just for its rarity but also for its survival against all odds. Caught on video in one of the park’s most remote and inaccessible corners, its appearance is a testament to the region’s untamed wildness.

Virachey National Park is a sprawling biodiversity hotspot that has been nicknamed the “Amazon of Asia” for good reason. It’s home to creatures you might only encounter in dreams—or nightmares. From the ghostly calls of northern yellow-cheeked gibbons to the shadowy movements of clouded leopards, the park is a haven for some of the world’s most bizarre and breathtaking wildlife.

But even in a place teeming with exotic creatures, the large-antlered muntjac steals the spotlight. That’s because scientists say it’s a living relic of evolution. Its ancient design, combined with the fact that it has eluded researchers for so long, makes it a true enigma.

But this rare video footage, which was captured as part of Cambodia’s first comprehensive biodiversity survey, is critical evidence proving the muntjac still roams these forests.