This Vizio TV soundbar is so cheap right now, it seems like a mistake

We recently published our Sonos Arc Ultra review, and we were absolutely blown away by how impressive Sonos’s new high-end soundbar is. It’s easily the best Dolby Atmos soundbar on the planet right now, but it’s also super expensive at a whopping $999.

If you want a solid TV soundbar with Dolby Atmos that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, I found just the thing for you. The Vizio SV200M-08 Soundbar is no Arc Ultra, of course, but it packs very impressive sound and Dolby Atmos support into a great soundbar that’s compact and affordable. That’s especially true right now while it’s on sale for just $77.45. That’s so cheap, it seems like a mistake!

See Pricing See Pricing

Vizio helped change the game in the home theater market, and it doesn’t get enough credit. It was one of the first brands to really go up against the big names with high-quality products that cost significantly less than rival offerings.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

All these years later, Vizio’s strategy has shifted a bit as it has been undercut by newcomers to the home theater market. But some things never change, and Vizio continues to offer excellent TV soundbars at rock-bottom prices — especially when they’re on sale with discounts.

Available on Amazon

First up, the lowest price in this sale is on the Vizio SV200M-08 Soundbar, which is on sale for $77.45. This speaker gives your TV a solid sound upgrade in a compact package, and it regularly retails for $100.

With the SV200M-08, you have a center channel soundbar with two dynamic full-range drivers that deliver impressive sound. Plus, you get a few great features that you won’t typically find on an entry-level soundbar like this, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Also, if you want, you can pair it with a wireless subwoofer that can be placed anywhere in the room for some serious extra punch at the low end.

This Vizio TV soundbar is an excellent budget option that’s great for any living room or basement.

Or, if you want a bundle that already includes the wireless sub, the Vizio V21-H8R 2.1 soundbar & wireless subwoofer is down to for $108.99 renewed. That’s almost $100 off the retail price, and it’s the best deal we’ve seen so far this year for that model.

Available on Amazon

Last but certainly not least, we have the Vizio P514a-H6 Elevate 5.1.4 immersive soundbar and surround sound system. This new-for-2024 model is a huge upgrade compared to the other two TV soundbars in this sale.

The P514a-H6 Elevate setup supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Virtual Atmos, and DTS Virtual:X. It packs 18 high-quality speakers into a slim and sleek design. This Vizio soundbar also includes a wireless subwoofer as well as wireless channel speakers.

Vizio’s M512E-K6 Elevate 5.1.2 surround system retails for $800, but it’s on sale for $549.99 right now.