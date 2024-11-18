visionOS 2.2 beta 3 now available to Apple Vision Pro users

A week after releasing visionOS 2.2 beta 2 to developers, Apple has now seeded its third testing version. Unlike the tame visionOS 2.1 update, this new build brings a long-awaited feature: wider Mac Virtual Display options.

Mac Virtual Display is one of the OG features of Apple Vision Pro. However, with new wide and ultrawide modes, the spatial computer offers a more immersive experience.

Here’s what this feature is all about:

Using Mac Virtual Display is like having an expandable, ultrawide screen that wraps around you. It’s the equivalent of having two 4K displays sitting side by side — everything looks astoundingly sharp and incredibly detailed.

Now, with an ultrawide view, Apple says it feels like you have two physical 4K displays sitting side by side on a desk, except you don’t have something limiting the two displays. This Apple Vision Pro feature is perfect for anyone multitasking on a Mac, and it feels better than having several windows floating around.

With this feature, you can open several apps at once and visualize them before you with Vision Pro’s incredible displays. Not only will this boost productivity, but it will also make this spatial computer a more compelling upgrade than two Studio Displays, as you can use it for more than just mirroring your Mac once you finish working.

Apple is expected to expand Mac Visual Display in early December when visionOS 2.2 is expected to be released to all users. While rumors about a new Vision Pro are contradictory, the latest reports expect Apple to update this product next year with a more capable processor, most likely the M5.

However, a revamped interaction is still a few years away. Alongside visionOS 2.2 beta 3, Apple has seeded the third testing versions of watchOS 11.2 and tvOS 18.2.

Below, you can learn more about visionOS and other Vision Pro features.