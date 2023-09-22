Update your iPhone 15 to iOS 17.0.2 before transferring your data or it could cause serious problems

With your iPhone 15 in hand, the first thing you want to do is start using it, right? Well, while you’re setting up your new iPhone, you must update to iOS 17.0.2. Otherwise, you’ll get an error and need a computer to restore your brand-new device before being able to use it. Long live the chaos.

If you’re used to updating new iOS versions later, today isn’t a good day to do that. Yesterday, Apple issued iOS 17.0.1 to all iPhone users with bug fixes and security updates. In addition, the company released iOS 17.0.2 specifically for the iPhone 15 models.

So, if you don’t update to the new version before transferring your data, your iPhone 15 will get stuck on the Apple logo. A support document explaining how to fix that was spotted by MacRumors. Basically, if you forget to update to iOS 17.0.2, you’ll need to factory reset your iPhone.

Here’s what to do if your iPhone 15 gets stuck on the Apple logo

Follow the steps below:

Connect your new iPhone to a computer with a cable. Press and quickly release the volume up button. Press and quickly release the volume down button. Then, press and hold the side button. Continue to hold while the Apple logo appears, and don’t let go until an image of a computer and cable appears. On your computer, locate your new iPhone in the Finder or in iTunes. Choose Restore when you see the option to Restore or Update.

If your iPhone restarts while your computer downloads iPhone software, wait for the download to complete, then put your iPhone into recovery mode again.

Now, you need to update the software on your new iPhone

From the Hello screen, follow the onscreen instructions to start the setup process. Install any software update that is available during the setup process.

Now, you can choose your favorite method to transfer your data to the iPhone 15.

After you install the latest software update during the setup process, you can choose any method to transfer your apps and data to your new iPhone and finish your setup: