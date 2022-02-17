Uber will now show you how many 1-star ratings drivers have given you

In order for ride sharing services to work, both riders and drivers have to do their part. We always expect drivers to be courteous and efficient, and they have every right to expect the same from us. That is why Uber allows riders to rate drivers and vice versa. If you use Uber, you’ve probably seen your rating. You may have wondered exactly how it got so high or so low. On Wednesday, Uber announced that it will help to clear up some of the confusion by giving users access to a breakdown of their average rating.

How to check your Uber rating

The Uber rating breakdown will show you how many drivers awarded you with a perfect 5-star rating as well as how many were less than thrilled with your ride.

If you want to see your personal breakdown, the first step is to open the Uber app.

Next, tap your profile picture in the top-right corner, go to Settings, tap on Privacy, and then head to Privacy Center. Then, under “Your data and privacy at Uber,” scroll to the right until you find the card that reads “Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber?” Now tap “See summary,” and then scroll down until you see a link that says “View my ratings.” Click that, and you should see a complete breakdown of your Uber rating.

How to improve your rating

My personal rider rating on Uber is a 4.80, with 142 5-star ratings. I also somehow managed to garner three 1-star ratings over the course of my seven and a half years on Uber. I cannot even begin to fathom what I did to deserve those ratings. Thankfully, Uber also shared a list of the five most common reasons that drivers give out bad ratings:

Pack it in, pack it out: Drivers shouldn’t have to clean up after you. Always make sure to take your trash and any other belongings with you. Don’t leave a mess behind. Buckle Up: Studies show that unbuckled passengers in the back seat can put the driver at greater risk of injury in a crash. So always remember to buckle up for your and the driver’s safety. Be ready: Remember that drivers’ time is valuable and they shouldn’t have to wait for you. A smooth pickup is better for everyone so be ready to go when the driver arrives. Treat everyone and everything with respect: As outlined in our Community Guidelines, we want riders and drivers to feel safe, respectful, and positive. Always treat your driver and their vehicle as you would want to be treated. Don’t slam the door! It is easy to accidentally slam a door if you aren’t thinking about it, and drivers have consistently cited door slams as a reason why they deduct stars.

Finally, Uber also revealed a list of the ten cities with the highest average rider rating and the ten cities with the lowest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, New York City gets the lowest rider ratings of any city in America. Meanwhile, San Antonia, St. Louis, and Nashville apparently have the easiest riders to deal with among the largest cities in the country.