tvOS 18.4 now available with robot vacuum support

One of the last delayed features for tvOS 18 is finally available to Apple TV users with tvOS 18.4. With that, Apple is likely focusing on the upcoming tvOS 19 update, as new screensavers promised during the WWDC 2024 keynote likely have been delayed to the next update cycle, if not canceled.

Once you update the Apple TV and HomePod to the latest software version, you’ll be able to control Matter-compatible robot vacuums. They can be added to the Home app and used in scenes, automation, or with Siri commands, such as “Siri, clean the living room.”

Despite that, tvOS 18.4 also adds support to the latest emojis available with iOS 18.4. There isn’t much you can do with them on the Apple TV, but this system supports it. In total, there are seven new figures to help you better express yourself.

While tvOS 18.3 didn’t bring anything new to Apple TV users, tvOS 18.2 was a packed update. One of the biggest changes available with it was that it now supports the new 21:9 aspect ratio, which is perfect for Apple TVs connected to projectors.

The company has also added a few other options, such as 2.37:1, 2.39:1, 2.40:1, DCI 4K, and 32:9. They are available under Apple TV’s Audio and Video settings.

Besides that, Apple added the Snoopy screensavers to Apple TV in tvOS 18.2. The company was also planning to add TV and Movies, Music, and Soundscapes categories. However, references to them have been removed from the tvOS code. As mentioned above, it’s unclear if the company is saving them for tvOS 19 or if it has given up on delivering these fun yet clever screensavers.

Alongside tvOS 18.4, Apple released the public versions of IOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, macOS Sequoia 15.4, watchOS 11.4, and visionOS 2.4. We’ll let you know if we find anything new in these software updates.