tvOS 17.4 beta 2 now available to Apple TV users

Apple has just released tvOS 17.4 beta 2 to Apple TV users. At this moment, it’s unclear what changes the company is adding to this operating system update. However, with beta 1, the company added references to an unreleased homeOS software.

Most likely, this software would be used for a HomePod with a screen. Bloomberg and other outlets have reported on a HomePod with iPad integration, like an Amazon Echo Show product. Apple is also apparently working on a HomePod with a circular display. That said, instead of the current wave animations that we have on the HomePod, we could see music and weather data, for example.

Since tvOS 17.4 beta added a SharePlay feature for the HomePod, which would let people scan a QR Code to the Apple Music app on the TV so others could start a SharePlay session to add new songs to the list, this could hint at an upcoming feature for this homeOS system.

With tvOS 17.3, Apple readded the Wishlists and Favorites section, which can still be found in the iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows apps. Interestingly, Apple had killed these apps with tvOS 17.2 as it favored the revamped TV app but then decided to re-enable these applications.

With that, tvOS 17.3 users can finally rediscover the Wishlists and Favorites tabs of these apps, as they haven’t been added to the new TV app.

In addition, Apple Music users can also see Apple Music Collaborative Playlists on the Music app. While they can’t start a collaborative playlist from the Apple TV, they can see the collaborators of a list and who added each song.

Alongside tvOS 17.4 beta 2, Apple is also seeding the second testing version of iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, watchOS 10.4, and macOS 14.4. BGR will let you know if we learn anything new about this or any other upcoming operating system update.