tvOS 17.3 now available with Wishlists and Favorites feature, Apple Music tweaks

After a packed tvOS 17.2, Apple is now releasing tvOS 17.3 to all Apple TV users. With this update, the company is re-adding an important feature left behind after the Apple TV app revamp and more.

With tvOS 17.3, Apple readded the Wishlists and Favorites section, which can still be found in the iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows apps. Interestingly, Apple had killed these apps with tvOS 17.2 as it favored the revamped TV app but then decided to re-enable these applications.

Now, with tvOS 17.3, users can finally rediscover the Wishlists and Favorites tabs of these apps, as they haven’t been added to the new TV app.

In addition, Apple Music users can now see Apple Music Collaborative Playlists on the Music app. While they can’t start a collaborative playlist from the Apple TV, they can see the collaborators of a list and who added each song.

With tvOS 17.2, Apple added to the TV app a new sidebar menu showing everything related to Apple, such as TV+, MLS Season Pass, Store, and Library, in addition to the user’s channels and apps.

When selecting the Apple TV+ section, you’ll discover everything related to Apple’s own streaming service. For the Library, for example, you’ll get all the movies you have purchased and the same filters as before, such as “4K HDR,” genres, and more.

In addition, Apple Fitness+ users can choose to focus on the audio of the trainer or the song playing. tvOS 17.2 also brings support for 3D movies, as they will be available on Apple Vision Pro.

Alongside tvOS 17.3, HomePod owners can download HomePod Software Version 17.3, although it’s unclear which changes this update brings. Apple is also releasing iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, macOS 14.3, and watchOS 10.3.