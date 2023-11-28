tvOS 17.2 beta 4 available with new Apple TV app and more

As the testing cycle continues, Apple is now releasing tvOS 17.2 beta 4 to users. One of the most notable features of this update is a revamped Apple TV app. It was first reported by Bloomberg, and it’s now being tested by Apple.

On the TV app on tvOS 17.2, Apple has a new sidebar menu showing everything related to Apple, such as TV+, MLS Season Pass, Store, and Library, in addition to the user’s channels and apps.

Interestingly, so far, Apple hasn’t killed the iTunes Movie app, which is still available as a standalone app. In this new interface, you can select what you want to discover by tapping the different sections on the sidebar menu.

When selecting the Apple TV+ section, you’ll discover everything related to Apple’s own streaming service. For the Library, for example, you’ll get all the movies you have purchased and the same filters as before, such as “4K HDR,” genres, and more.

What’s interesting with this change is that you can now quickly access channels and apps. Previously, you could find TV shows and movies from third-party apps, but this is the first time Apple has made it so much easier to discover everything users are watching on other platforms.

With tvOS 17.2 beta, you still get a similar interface for the Store section on the Apple TV app. You can find the Top Movies Chart, options rated by genre and purchases, and more.

Apple is also preparing support for Collaborative Playlists on Apple Music as the company also added the Favorites Playlist in this beta version. In addition, Apple Fitness+ users can choose to focus on the audio of the trainer or the song playing.

BGR will keep looking at what’s new with tvOS 17.2 beta 4 and report if we discover anything different, such as new tweaks or features. Apple is also seeding the fourth beta of iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2, watchOS 10.2, and macOS Sonoma 14.2.