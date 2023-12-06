Apple is rumored to introduce a true all-screen iPhone in the future. Reports indicate that this change could happen in 2027 when both Face ID and the front-facing camera will be hidden under the display.

Now, a report by the Korean website The Elec says LG Innotek has started the development of this under-panel camera, with implementation coming “after 2026.” According to the publication, this technology makes the camera invisible when not in the works, increasing the display immersion.

To avoid issues with low light being absorbed by the front-facing camera, LG is developing a special technology called Feeform Optic to overcome the limitations of existing under-panel cameras. With that, this module would be composed of multiple lenses, including a “free curve” shape on one or more surfaces to make this transition seamless.

That said, developing an under-panel camera will take a while, and a true all-screen iPhone is not expected before 2026. Interestingly, Apple has received under-panel camera samples from other companies, but it has evaluated performance as “unsatisfactory.”

Samsung has already applied under-panel camera technology for the Galaxy Z Fold series. Still, the camera specifications are too low – this is why the Korean company highlights the benefits of the main camera as the one to use at all times.

Before Apple introduces a true all-screen iPhone, the company will first need to hide the Face ID technology under the display. This transition is expected to happen in 2025 with the iPhone 17.

With that in mind, Apple could delay the design change of its entire lineup for another year, as Dynamic Island could stay the way it is from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro.

While we’re still a couple of years away from discovering Apple’s newest technologies, a sketchy report said that the Cupertino firm could bring under-display Touch ID to the iPhone in 2026.

BGR will keep following Apple’s plans for a true all-screen iPhone. Below, you can learn more about what we expect from the iPhone 16 lineup.