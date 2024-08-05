Top insider says one of Apple’s M4 Macs will get a major redesign

There’s a lot of anticipation for the upcoming M4 Macs. The first batch is expected to launch later this year, and a previous rumor says Apple wants to update every Mac with this new processor. So far, the only Apple device with the M4 chip is the new iPad Pro, which was released a few months ago.

According to Apple, the M4 processor has a powerful new CPU with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, with next-gen ML generators. It is up to 50% faster than M2. With a 10-core GPU, it offers Dynamic Caching and hardware ray tracing, with 4x faster performance than M2 iPad Pro. M4 can deliver the same performance as the M2 with just half the power. The Neural Engine comes with a 16-core design, with up to 38 trillion operations per second—60x faster than Apple’s first Neural Engine.

That said, in his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman gives an interesting tidbit about the new M4 Macs. The journalist says that in addition to making these computers more powerful, “at least one Mac model will get more dramatic changes.”

Here’s what M4 Mac could get a major redesign

In the Power On newsletter, Gurman talks about three M4 Macs being released this year: The M4 MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, and iMac. Despite the Mac mini, the other two Macs were recently redesigned.

While the M4 iMac will likely switch its accessories to USB-C, we wouldn’t call this a “dramatic change.” In addition, Apple could revamp the Mac mini with a new design, but we haven’t heard anything corroborating this possibility. That said, for these models, we expect Apple to focus on introducing the new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips instead of announcing a major redesign.

By 2025, Cupertino is expected to unveil a new MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. Of all these models, the Mac Pro is most likely to get a redesign. In previous years, rumors revealed that Apple was working on an all-new Mac Pro. While many people were disappointed with Apple’s similar design with the M2 Ultra Mac Pro compared to the Intel model, it seems Cupertino could finally be readying the “real” version it always wanted to release with the 2025 Mac Pro.

Still, we’ll need to wait until the second semester of 2025 for the new Mac Pro, as the M4 Ultra (or even a better chip) is expected by the second half of next year.

Below, you can learn when to expect new M4 Macs.