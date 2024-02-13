TikTok meets Adobe Express for the ultimate content creation tool

Adobe and TikTok announce a first-of-its-kind integration with TikTok’s Creative Assistant as an add-on feature in Adobe Express. With that, the two companies are matching Creative Assistant’s ease of creating and optimizing video content for the platform with the go-to tool for social content creation.

“The new Creative Assistant add-on in Adobe Express reduces the time, effort, and resources required to work across different platforms for each stage of the content ideation, creation, and distribution process,” said Stacy Martinet, Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Communications, Adobe. “We see tremendous value in being the first to collaborate with TikTok’s Creative Assistant, bringing together our unique creative tools and their extensive knowledge of a highly engaged, global audience and platform to help make content that delivers real business value for our customers.”

The importance of this collaboration means that users can have more chances to get more views. According to TikTok, videos optimized for its platform have 74% more viewers. In addition, when brands create optimized ads for TikTok, they experience 3.3x more action in outcomes, driving more clicks, likes, and shares compared to other platforms.

The TikTok logo is displayed outside a TikTok office on December 20, 2022, in Culver City, California. Image source: Mario Tama/Getty Images

According to Adobe, TikTok’s Creative Assistant add-on for Express reduces “the time, effort, and resources required to work across different platforms for each stage of the creative journey.”

With Adobe Express, users can explore a wide array of professionally crafted templates, Adobe Stock video clips, audio elements, stickers, and a TikTok video creator exclusive to Adobe Express. The Creative Assistant extension helps users brainstorm, generate creative concepts, and refine video content tailored for TikTok, incorporating best practices, trends, hashtags, and insights to enhance the reach and impact of each post with the intended audience.

Moreover, scheduling and publishing optimized content directly to TikTok is made effortless with just a few clicks, all seamlessly integrated within Adobe Express. The TikTok Creative Assistant extension for Adobe Express is now part of Adobe’s expanding developer ecosystem, enabling developers and partners to create integrations that introduce innovations like generative AI, fostering improved collaboration among users and facilitating custom workflows for businesses.

“At TikTok, we are always finding innovative ways for brands, advertisers, and creators to create engaging, fun, and impactful content that resonates with the TikTok community,” said Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Marketing, TikTok. “We’re excited to integrate Creative Assistant within Adobe Express and help businesses seamlessly create TikTok-first campaigns within the platform they know and love. Having the ability to ideate, create, and post all within Adobe Express further enables businesses of all sizes to create for TikTok at scale.”

The TikTok Creative Assistant add-on for Adobe Express is now available in English wherever TikTok is available for all free and Premium Adobe Express users.