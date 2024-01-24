Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Rabbit r1 iOS 18 Samsung Unpacked 2024 iPhone 16 macOS 14 tvOS 17 watchOS 10 Apple Watch Series 9
Home Tech Apps & Software

TikTok is getting 30-minute-long videos as it ramps up competition with YouTube

By
Published Jan 24th, 2024 3:52PM EST
30 minute videos on TikTok
Image: TikTok

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Remember Quibi, the failed streaming video service that wanted all of us to watch whole episodes of TV shows in portrait mode on our phones? Well, it looks like TikTok wants to pick up where Quibi died and take on YouTube at the same time.

Social media expert Matt Navarra was testing out the latest version of the TikTok beta app and, low and behold, found that the social media company is testing the ability for creators to upload videos up to 30 minutes long. Currently, the maximum limit of a video length on the platform is 10 minutes.

Per Navarra’s screenshot, it looks like users will get hit with a pop-up when they go to upload a video informing them of the new maximum length. The pop-up will read, “Introducing 30 minutes video — You can now upload videos up to 30 minutes long!”

Post by @mattnavarra
View on Threads

It’s not surprising to see TikTok make this move. The company has been slowly inching towards allowing longer videos on the platform for a while now. Once the 30-minute limit goes live, they’ll be in more competition with YouTube than ever before. Of course, YouTube allows videos of up to 12 hours in length, so TikTok still has a way to go to fully compete with YouTube here, but most videos are under 30 minutes, so it probably doesn’t even need to.

My only question here is if people will be okay watching a 30-minute-long video in portrait format. I am reminded of Quibi, who thought people wanted to watch television shows in portrait format. Quibi died spectacularly. Of course, TikTok isn’t Quibi, but I still can’t tell if a social media app that exploded over short-form video content can make a huge pivot to long-form content.

Granted, YouTube did it. So we’ll see if TikTok can do the same thing.

Don’t Miss: Jon Stewart returns to host The Daily Show

This article talks about:

Joe Wituschek Tech News Contributor

Joe Wituschek is a Tech News Contributor for BGR.

With expertise in tech that spans over 10 years, Joe covers the technology industry's breaking news, opinion pieces and reviews.

Joe Wituschek's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News