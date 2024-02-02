Adobe brings Firefly AI features to Apple Vision Pro

With Apple Vision Pro finally available today in the US, Adobe is among the main developers releasing apps for this spatial computer. With that, the company brings its latest AI features to Apple’s most-anticipated launch.

With Adobe Firefly, Apple Vision Pro users can ideate and bring their creative visions to life by generating and rendering artwork on large, beautiful displays that bring them closer to the content and arrange images in all sorts of contexts, such as drag out of the main app window to place on walls, desk, and real-word spaces around you.

In the future, Adobe says Firefly will be able to generate wrap-around panoramas, 360-degree environments, and more. In addition, Adobe says free open-source technology that serves as a “nutrition label” to digital content is automatically attached and embedded to all content created with Adobe Firefly in Apple Vision Pro to ensure content and data transparency.

Image source: Adobe

In addition to Firefly, the company is adding Adobe Lightroom so users can enjoy an immersive photo editing experience on Apple Vision Pro. In a press release, Adobe invites users to “discover the future of photography with a new way to edit photos at a larger scale, get down to the details, experience the magic of wide-frame panoramic images or video memories, and more to come in the future.”

Lastly, Adobe Fresco and Behance are also part of the Adobe apps available on the Apple Vision Pro to help users embrace new, creative experiences.

What excites me the most about Adobe’s commitment to Apple Vision Pro and AI features is that the company previewed exciting new generative AI features for photos, videos, and audio in October. For example, here’s what users are getting in the photo department:

Project Stardust is a powerful object-aware editor that lets you remove objects simply by clicking on them. You can easily select, edit, and delete complex elements in any image, move the object to a different place, and more with ease.

is a powerful object-aware editor that lets you remove objects simply by clicking on them. You can easily select, edit, and delete complex elements in any image, move the object to a different place, and more with ease. Project See Through is an AI-powered tool that makes it simple to remove reflections from photos.

