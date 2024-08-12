TikTok is one step closer to replacing your favorite messaging app

As if we all didn’t waste enough time on TikTok already, the social media app is giving us another reason to keep it open on our phones. On Monday, TikTok announced two big updates for direct messages on the platform: Group chats and stickers.

It was already possible to send direct messages to other users on TikTok, but now you can start conversations with multiple users at once with group chats. The new feature allows you to create or join groups of up to 32 people. Everyone in a group can chat, share videos, and comment on those TikTok videos in real time.

As with direct messages, group chats will not be available to users between the ages of 13 and 15. Older teens (16-17) can use group chats, but there will be restrictions. Here’s how TikTok is going to block communication with strangers through group chats:

Everyone, including teens, can only be added to a Group Chat by their friends (people they follow who also follow them).

If a teen is sent a link to join a group conversation, they will not be able to join unless the group includes at least one mutual friend. If they are eligible to join, they will be required to make a proactive decision to join.

When a teen creates a group conversation, by default we will require them to review and approve new joiners.

In order to give every user more control over group chats, TikTok is giving everyone access to muting and blocking tools. It will also be possible to report individual messages or entire groups if they’re doing anything to violate the platform’s guidelines.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Additionally, TikTok is bringing stickers to direct messages. You can create and upload your own stickers to share with everyone on TikTok, or just find your favorites and use them to react to the messages and videos your friends send you in DMs.

If you want to learn more about these features, visit TikTok’s support site.