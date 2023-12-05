This Siri Remote tweak in tvOS 17.2 will greatly improve your Apple TV experience

The tvOS 17.2 update is just around the corner. With the latest beta, Apple added a Siri Remote tweak for Apple TV users to improve everyone’s experience significantly. If you usually only press the Siri button by mistake or prefer to avoid the personal assistant, Apple is giving a new life to the side button of the Siri Remote.

According to X user Sigmund Judge (via TechRadar), as of tvOS 17.2 beta 4, tapping the Siri Remote’s Siri button now invokes Search, and it now integrates both Apple TV and Apple Music results on the Home Screen and within first-party apps.

So, if you search for “Taylor Swift,” Apple will suggest whether you want to find results within the Apple TV app (for movies or shows) or the Apple Music app (for songs, albums, playlists, etc). That said, long pressing the Siri button will still invoke Siri – so you can ask everyday questions, open an app, play music, etc.

With tvOS 17.2, Apple is focusing on a revamped TV app. This future update offers a new sidebar menu showing everything related to Apple, such as TV+, MLS Season Pass, Store, and Library, in addition to the user’s channels and apps.

When selecting the Apple TV+ section, you’ll discover everything related to Apple’s own streaming service. For the Library, for example, you’ll get all the movies you have purchased and the same filters as before, such as “4K HDR,” genres, and more.

What’s interesting with this change is that you can now quickly access channels and apps. Previously, you could find TV shows and movies from third-party apps, but this is the first time Apple has made it so much easier to discover everything users are watching on other platforms.

We expect Apple to seed a new beta or RC version of tvOS 17.2 sooner rather than later. We’ll let you know if the company keeps tweaking the Siri Remote and other Apple TV features.