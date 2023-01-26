This Galaxy S23 preorder deal might offset the higher price tag

It’s not the best time for a smartphone maker to raise prices, given the massive drop in sales lately, but vendors can’t necessarily afford to keep prices the same for another year. Samsung is in such a position with the Galaxy S23 series. Rumors say that every Galaxy S23 model will see price hikes in international markets, while US price tags will match those of the Galaxy S22. But a new leak reveals an amazing Galaxy S23 storage preorder deal that might offset that higher cost.

Samsung might upgrade the storage for free with a preorder, which would be an amazing deal. Add the preorder reservation credit offer you can grab until February 1st, and you have plenty of reasons to purchase the Galaxy S23 phones as soon as preorders open.

Roland Quandt posted the purported Galaxy S23 pricing for Spain, which indicates price hikes across the board for the S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. The cheaper phones might cost €80 ($87) more than the S22 variants in the region. The Galaxy S23 Ultra might cost €30 ($33) more than its predecessor.

Germany and Benelux it seems to be 949 for S23 base and 1399 for S23U base. No clue about S23+ for these countries. As usual, pricing depends on local taxes, duties etc. There will be some nice deals (like upgrade to next higher mem spec during pre-orders when buying base model) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 24, 2023

If the information is accurate, the prices above will be virtually identical in the EU region.

Quandt is back with a screenshot from one of Samsung’s UK web pages. Galaxy S23 preorder details are listed in the leaked document, revealing deals for businesses and regular customers.

According to the leak, buying a Galaxy S23 during the preorder period will let consumers double their storage for free. You’ll pay the 128GB Galaxy S23 price for the 256GB. Even if that base price increases, the storage upgrade is still a great deal.

Things are even better if you’re after the Galaxy S23 Plus or Ultra. Buying the 256GB version during the preorder period will get you the 512GB model. That’s an even better deal than doubling the 128GB Galaxy S23 storage tier to 256GB. And the Ultra deal will net you the biggest savings, considering the 512GB model comes with 12GB of RAM, as seen in the list above.

Samsung has offered this sort of promo deal during other preorders, so it makes sense to see it return. If the free storage upgrade deal is happening in the UK, it’ll likely be available in plenty of other markets. The US market should get the same storage deal, even if prices stay the same.

It’s unclear, however, if Samsung will throw in other preorder perks that might make the Galaxy S23 purchase more interesting.

You shouldn’t forget about the preorder registration deal, which nets you $50 in Samsung credit if you purchase a Galaxy S23 variant, on top of the preorder deals. You get $100 if you also preorder Samsung’s next-gen Windows laptop.

If you’re wondering whether the Galaxy S23 preorder is worth it, the answer seems to be yes. Samsung reportedly pulled out all the stops on this year’s flagship following the Galaxy S22 issues last year. That means even better hardware in a great design. Should the real-life Galaxy S23 experience turn out to be disappointing, you can always return the handset and get your money back.