Galaxy S23 Ultra camera specs just leaked

As usual with a new Galaxy S release, we already know everything about the Galaxy S23’s release date, design, specs, and price long before the February 1st launch event. But things got even crazier this year, as we also saw the first unofficial Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on videos before the launch event. One of those clips reveals the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s significant camera specs upgrade. It also offers sample photos that show off the zoom experience.

It turns out that Samsung didn’t upgrade just the primary camera on the Ultra. A new Galaxy S23 leak details the specs of the camera and the changes compared to the previous-gen Ultra model. Moreover, sample photos have leaked, indicating the phone could deliver exceptional photography performance, especially in low-lit environments.

Samsung recently unveiled the 200-megapixel Isocell HP2 image sensor that targets flagship devices. We speculated at the time the sensor would power the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s primary camera. The specs leaks that followed and the Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on video confirmed that Samsung is moving away from the 108-megapixel HM3 sensor on the S22 Ultra to the new HP2 camera.

A new leak details the specs for the other cameras. The ultra-wide angle camera is a new Sony 12-megapixel IMX564 sensor that replaces the IMX563. And the selfie camera is a 12-megapixel sensor that replaces the 40-megapixel camera on the S22 Ultra. Remember, a higher megapixel count doesn’t guarantee a better camera experience.

Finally, the 3x and 10x telephoto lenses on the back will pack the same IMX754 sensor.

Even without a sensor upgrade, the zoom experience will improve, according to the first sample photos that made their way online.

S23 U The new 12MP seems to be doing well. https://t.co/zTSBplnVJm — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 24, 2023

Samples from the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 12-megapixel selfie camera also leaked. The photos above show a comparison with the Pixel 7 Pro’s selfie camera.

This is a photo taken at dusk by S23 Ultra normal mode (12MP), but I can feel that the details of leaves are definitely better than S22Ultra, which is an absolute improvement , thanks to HP2. The only thing that needs to be observed is HDR, which gives me a bad feeling pic.twitter.com/rtChsSmnWK — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 23, 2023

Most of the Galaxy S23 Ultra image samples you’ll find online focus on the primary camera experience. And you can also see low-light photo samples for the upcoming flagship.

The overall conclusion seems to be that the HP2 will significantly improve the camera experience on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

A clearer version pic.twitter.com/HqaHVGKH6C — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 19, 2023

That said, we’re still looking at sample photos from phones running software that might not be final. And opinions are subjective when judging smartphone photos. But expectations are high for Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series when it comes to the cameras.

The only potential problem here is that buyers who do not want to pay for the Ultra model will not get the new 200-megapixel Samsung sensor, a key element of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera performance.