Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on video leaks ahead of launch event

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 launch event is coming on February 1st, but we don’t have to wait to see the Ultra flagship in a hands-on video. If the huge number of Galaxy S23 leaks wasn’t enough to help you decide whether or not to purchase one of the three S23 variants, we now have purported videos out in the wild of the most expensive option.

Apparently, stores are already getting their Galaxy S23 supply in ahead of the February 1st launch event. Preorders will follow right after the press conference, and we expect the three Galaxy S23 handsets to hit stores a couple of weeks later.

These stores have the balls to put these unreleased phones on display and share the pictures of those phones to the internet WITH the serial numbers uncensored.



Just less than two weeks before the event.



I’m getting more excited now. pic.twitter.com/s5WOHe85eF — Alvin (@sondesix) January 21, 2023

The Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on videos below reportedly come from Nicaragua, where some stores shared Galaxy S23 content online well ahead of the phone’s launch:

Galaxy S23 Ultra in Green. pic.twitter.com/OEMkAEaKiG — Alvin (@sondesix) January 21, 2023

One of the clips shows the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s full design. The new Note successor matches previous leaks, not that we expected surprises. We have a large display with curved bezels and flat top and bottom sides. On the back, there’s a massive camera with no fewer than four distinct lenses, including the brand-new 200-megapixel shooter.

This isn’t a dummy unit, either. The Galaxy S23 Ultra in these clips appears to be a retail version. The person who posted the clips also shared a test of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s zoom camera in action.

Galaxy S23 Ultra.



The store who has the phone is already making a few camera tests. 👀



This one is a zoom test. pic.twitter.com/Ei7jzaqQUj — Alvin (@sondesix) January 21, 2023

Moreover, other images seem to confirm some of the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera’s specs and features. The handset features a 200-megapixel sensor, according to the camera interface. That must be the new Isocell HP2 camera that Samsung just announced. And the camera supports 8K video recording at 30fps.

This is the Galaxy S23 Ultra in all of its colours: Phantom Black, Green, Cream, and Lavender! 👀 pic.twitter.com/KO2wtHBU7n — Alvin (@sondesix) January 21, 2023

Separately, the Nicaraguan retail store that posted the hands-on videos also shared photos showing the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. As you can see, the images confirm some of the colors Samsung will offer Galaxy S23 buyers at launch. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will get Green, Cream, Phantom Black, and Lavender options if this leak is accurate.

Finally, Evan Blass posted online posters for the Galaxy S23 preorder event that seemingly corroborated the leaks from Nicaragua.

Galaxy S23 series promotional materials shared by @evleaks.



The colours are growing on me, but I don't know if I'm going to like them more than the S22 series' colours. pic.twitter.com/ESIb2TUyug — Alvin (@sondesix) January 23, 2023

The retail store didn’t leak the local pricing details for the Galaxy S23 series. Word on the street is that Samsung will keep Galaxy S22 prices in place in the US, while international buyers will see price hikes for all three Galaxy S23 models.