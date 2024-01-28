This app lets you share a link to play songs in any top music streaming app

Have you ever tried to share an Apple Music song with your Spotify friend? Or vice-versa? It’s a pain. Fortunately, NowPlaying just released an update to help. Now, you can share a link with your friends, and they’ll be able to open it with their preferred streaming platform.

To share a link with NowPlaying, simply press the Share button with a song on the app, and you can share it on Messages, WhatsApp, or any method you prefer. If your friend has the app installed on their device, the link will automatically open in the application.

If they don’t have the app, it’s also fine. A webpage shows the different platforms they can listen to that song, which include:

Apple Music

Spotify

Tidal

YouTube Music

Deezer

In addition, any songs shared via Messages will appear in NowPlaying as well, thanks to the Shared With You API from iOS 16.

For those unaware, NowPlaying has been around for a couple of years now. It helps you discover the facts and details behind your favorite songs, albums, and artists. You can explore locations, awards, behind-the-scenes stories, lyrics, and more. The app combines Shazam with everything you might want to know about an artist while you can listen to your favorite tunes.

With a massive update released in November last year, the app added new and interactive widgets that let you listen to whatever music is playing around you, a new Discover page for finding new content, and a Spotlight integration that lets you find and open any of your songs directly from there.

The developers also redesigned the navigation for the iPad, added AirDrop and StandBy support for iPhone users, and brought a completely new experience for watchOS 10 users.

The app is free to download on the App Store (and this universal link feature is available with the free version), but it requires an in-app purchase to unlock all features.