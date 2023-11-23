Apple Music app NowPlaying updated with revamped Apple Watch app and interactive widgets

Apple Music client NowPlaying, developed by Hidde van der Ploeg, is about to turn two. In this latest update, the app is getting some of the most important iOS 17 and watchOS 10 features, which will enhance your music-listening experience.

For those who don’t know, NowPlaying helps you discover the facts and details behind your favorite songs, albums, and artists. You can explore locations, awards, behind-the-scenes stories, lyrics, and more. The app combines Shazam with everything you might want to know about an artist while you can listen to your favorite tunes.

With this new version launching today, NowPlaying adds new and interactive widgets that let you listen to whatever music is playing around you, add a new Discover page for finding new content, and a Spotlight integration lets you find and open any of your songs directly from there.

The developer also redesigned the navigation for the iPad, added AirDrop and StandBy support for iPhone users, and brought a completely new experience for watchOS 10 users.

Image source: NowPlaying

These are other improvements of this version:

You can now open songs in the Albums app by Adam Bell

We now highlight songs that are found in Shazam, and you can add songs to the Shazam library if it’s found via your microphone

You can now search for Albums and Artists as well

New Loading screen

6 new unlockables

A lot of performance improvements

Redesigned album view

More information for Artist pages, like if they’re on tour and if they’ve been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Accessibility fixes

Over 50+ bugs are destroyed

You can now drop albums from Apple Music into NowPlaying as well

For a future update, NowPlaying will include SharePlay support, ChatGPt integration, and App Clips. The app is free to download on the App Store but requires an in-app purchase to unlock all features or a yearly subscription. From today until Cyber Monday, the lifetime purchase drops from $14.99 to $1.99.