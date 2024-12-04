Click to Skip Ad
Tech News

This app can use AI to predict when you'll die

By
Published Dec 4th, 2024
Have you ever wondered when you’ll die? Well, a new app called Death Clock aims to help you answer that question. The app uses trained death prediction AI, which looks at various answers provided by the app’s users. The AI then predicts when you’ll die, as well as offers some additional ways to improve your health and live longer.

Considering how important the quest to slow human aging has become for many scientists, the actual want for an app like this is pretty high. Additionally, the information could help elderly people who are worried about outliving their money, the folks behind it told Bloomberg. Being able to more accurately determine when they might reach the end of the road is important.

The big thing with this new death prediction AI is that the app it powers is supposedly a “pretty significant” improvement on the current standard life tables that we utilize to determine mortality estimates.

The app’s questionnaire asks many questions about the user, including things like age, gender, family history, mental health, and even information about chronic conditions. The studies it was trained on also included more than 50 million participants, so it should have a nice baseline to build off of.

However, the real meat of the app is locked behind a $40 subscription fee—which could be a turnoff for many, especially as this is where it hides the various suggestions for improving your habits. Subscribing will also show you a clock that counts down to your estimated death, in case you want to let the death prediction AI make things even more morbid than they already might be.

Whether or not this kind of app is for you is up to you to decide. While I can definitely see the appeal of knowing how your health conditions and all might affect your mortality, I’m also of the mind that I’d rather not have a clock counting down to the day I’m going to die—even if it is just a rough estimate. That’s a bit too morbid for me to think about consistently. But, if you do want to know when you’re going to die, Death Clock can tell you.

