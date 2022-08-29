These videos might show us exactly what Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro looks like in real life

Next Wednesday, Apple will reveal the iPhone 14. That is a bit earlier than we expected, but anyone looking to upgrade will be able to get their hands on the newest phone even sooner this year. If you are one of those prospective upgraders, then you might be wondering what the phone looks like. You could wait another week to find out, or you could watch the latest iPhone 14 Pro concept videos based on recent rumors instead.

iPhone 14 Pro concept videos show the new design

If you’ve been keeping up with the leaks, you likely already have a pretty good idea of what the iPhone 14 will look like. While the designs of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max should be similar to those of the cheaper iPhone 13 models, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have a fresh look. Apple is reportedly dumping the notch in favor of a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. But what will that look like?

YouTuber Tech Blood recently teamed up with concept designer Crodie to help answer that question. These videos feature 3D mockups of the iPhone 14 Pro in silver, gold, and purple. Providing the rumors are accurate, this might be our best look yet at the iPhone before it debuts next week. You can watch all three videos below:

The videos are just 15 seconds long, but they each highlight different features of the iPhone 14 Pro. For example, in the final video featuring the purple iPhone 14 Pro, you get to see the rumored always-on display in action. Apple has not actually announced this new feature yet, but countless leaks have made it abundantly clear that an always-on display is coming. This feature will likely be exclusive to the Pro models as well.

Be sure to join us for Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event on September 7 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. We’ll be covering everything Apple announces.

