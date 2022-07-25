iPhone 14 Pro models to feature faster RAM than standard models

Anyone looking to upgrade their iPhone this fall is going to have a difficult decision to make. A growing number of rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will outclass the cheaper models in more ways than one. And to that point, a new Digitimes report claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have faster RAM than their counterparts.

Faster RAM on iPhone 14 Pro models

A paywalled report from Digitimes (via MacRumors) claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. This is an upgrade over the LPDDR4X RAM that ships on every iPhone 13 model. Meanwhile, although the standard models will get a boost from 4GB to 6GB, they will reportedly stick with LPDDR4X RAM.

Without getting into the weeds, LPDDR5 RAM is faster and more power-efficient than DDR4. It will be a significant upgrade for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

This isn’t the first time that this rumor has surfaced, either. In March, oft-cited Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that while all four iPhone 14 models will feature 6GB of RAM, only the Pro models will use LPDDR5 RAM. As new reports continue to corroborate the rumor, we’re inclined to believe that Apple will give the iPhone 14 Pro faster RAM.

Other upgrades exclusive to the Pro models

Faster RAM is not the only upgrade that may be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Previous reports have also suggested that Apple’s new A16 Bionic processor will be exclusive to the Pro models. As such, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max (or Plus) will feature last year’s A15 Bionic, but with an extra GPU core and 2 more gigabytes of RAM.

Then we have the design. Apple will reportedly replace the notch with pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts on the display for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. Once again, you will only see this new look on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

With all of that in mind, it’s no surprise that the 2022 Pro models could be the most expensive iPhones ever made. That said, if the standard models are such a drastic step down, we can only hope that Apple prices them appropriately.

